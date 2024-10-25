Alpha Trading Cup 2024 Award Night: Top Trader Achieves Remarkable 315% Profit, as Over 1,149 Competitors Vie for USD 44,000 Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alpha Trading Cup (ATC) 2024, a premier live trading competition that brought together over 1,149 traders from 22 countries across the globe, culminated in an exclusive awards ceremony on October 22, 2024. This event was held at 29 Media Circle, Singapore.

Alison Gan, the top Alpha Trader of the Alpha Trading Cup 2024, achieved a remarkable 315.19% profit, securing her place as the competition's overall winner. The Alpha Trading Cup 2024 Awards Night brought together the top traders, event organizers, and esteemed guests at 29 Media Circle, Singapore, on October 22, 2024, celebrating excellence across three competition categories with a USD 44,000 prize pool.

Hosted by Next Level Academy in collaboration with Monaxa and Ascension Profits, the Alpha Trading Cup was recognized for its unique blend of high-stakes competition and comprehensive educational experiences. Participants were tasked with trading real capital across various asset classes such as forex, indices, and stocks gaining practical, hands-on experience in navigating the financial markets while competing for a total prize pool of USD 44,000.

The awards night commenced with an inspiring opening speech from Chris Trikomitis, CEO of Monaxa, who emphasized the importance of innovation, strategy, and continuous learning in the trading world. "In today's world, the barriers to knowledge are lower than ever, making it possible for anyone to learn and succeed, especially in trading. However, success is not random—it requires carefully crafted strategies and meticulously calculated risks. What drives us must be a relentless pursuit of improvement, and the opportunities we seek should align with our passion for creating a better future. Trading isn't just about profits; it's about having the courage to take action and the wisdom to learn from every outcome," said Chris.

Following this, the event organizers, Sean Seah from Next Level Academy and Terence Tan from Ascension Profits, addressed the audience, reflecting on the journey of the Alpha Trading Cup and the incredible talent displayed by the participants.

To set the stage for the awards, a highlight video was presented, capturing the essence of the Alpha Trading Cup 2024 and showcasing memorable moments from the competition. This visual recap underscored the diversity and dedication of traders from around the world who took part in this exciting journey.

The Alpha Trading Cup 2024 featured three competition categories:

Alpha Trader: Participants competed individually, using their own trading strategies to achieve the highest profit percentage. This category also offered the opportunity to become Master Traders, they could earn additional income by allowing participants in the Alpha Follower category to automatically copy their trades. Alpha Follower: Designed for those looking to grow their investments by following top Traders, participants in this category strategically selected Master Traders to follow and automatically replicated their trades. Alpha Affiliate: This category recognized individuals who helped expand the Alpha Trading Cup community by referring new participants, earning rewards based on the number of successful referrals.

The awards night honored top performers, including the overall Alpha Trader winner, Alison Gan, who achieved a remarkable 315.19% profit.

In the Alpha Follower category, Adam De Wilde claimed the top spot with a 21.43% return.

"By surrounding yourself with like-minded traders, joining a reliable investing community, and learning from their experiences, one will be able to craft a profitable trading strategy. With the abundance of free resources available today, it's possible to trade at your own pace and still see significant profits. The most important lesson, however, is to learn from the mistakes of others—that way, you can avoid costly losses." said Alison Gan, the overall winner of ATC 2024.

Adam De Wilde, the winner of the Alpha Follower category, offered words of encouragement for aspiring traders: "It's crucial to follow proven trading processes. If you're unsure or low on confidence, starting with high-quality stocks that have strong fundamentals is a great way to learn. As you build more conviction and understanding, you can gradually develop your own strategies and grow as a trader."

One of the highlights of the evening was an engaging fireside chat featuring the top two winners of the Alpha Trader category and the CEO of Monaxa, Chris Trikomitis, moderated by Sean Seah. They shared insider secrets, trading strategies, and their outlook on the financial markets for Q4 2024 and beyond. The discussion provided attendees with valuable insights into the mindset and techniques of successful traders.

"To develop yourself as a trader, you need to learn from successful strategies, test them, and adapt them to suit your own style. Too many new traders are searching for a holy grail strategy that never loses, but the key is to keep refining your approach," said Sean Seah, Founder of Next Level Academy.

Second-place overall Alpha Trader winner Eric Ong added: "Winning the Alpha Trading Cup is a testament to the power of discipline, strategy, and continuous learning. Trading is a journey—stay patient, stay focused, and success will follow."

The evening also featured an interactive Q&A session, where attendees could ask the panel questions about their trading methodologies, strategies, and market predictions. This segment allowed participants to engage directly with top traders and financial experts, gaining valuable perspectives for their own trading journeys.

Terence Tan, Founder of Ascension Profits, reflected on evening's success: "The Alpha Trading Cup is testimony to the determination, discipline, and diligence necessary for a trader to rise to the very top echelons of trading excellence. Success leaves clues. Model after what works. Tweak and keep going at it until you achieve the results you desire to have."

As the curtain falls on the 2024 competition, anticipation is already building for what's next. The Alpha Trading Cup continues to expand, with plans to introduce new educational initiatives and strategic partnerships that will empower more traders to hone their skills and succeed in the financial markets.

