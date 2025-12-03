Alphaeon Announces Partnership with Women in DSO®

Leader in patient financing to work with organization to advance women in dentistry

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphaeon, a leading third-party financing company in the healthcare sector, today announced a Platinum Industry Partnership with Women in DSO®, which advances and advocates for women in dental support organizations.

As part of the partnership, Amy Mendoza, Chief Marketing Officer of Alphaeon, has been reappointed to the Women in DSO Advisory Board, where she will collaborate with industry executives and stakeholders to drive meaningful impact for the DSO community and patient care.

"Women in DSO is known for its mission to empower and advance women leadership in dental organizations. It is a clear, strong voice for the industry, its professionals and the patients it serves," said Mendoza. "The partnership is a natural fit for Alphaeon, as we continue to support dental providers with patient financing solutions that not only increase case acceptance and improve the bottom line for practices, but improve access to care."

"We're excited to have Alphaeon join the Women in DSO partner network," said Dr. Aman Kaur, Founder & CEO of Women in DSO. "Their focus on innovation and patient access really reflects the kind of leadership our industry needs more of. I'm especially excited for Amy Mendoza's continued participation in our Advisory Board — her voice and perspective will add so much as we continue building pathways for women leaders across DSOs and other similar industries."

About Alphaeon

Alphaeon is a leading healthcare finance company dedicated to helping patients afford care and providers grow their businesses. Based in Newport Beach, Calif., Alphaeon combines best-in-class provider support with innovative patient financial solutions. The company serves more than 10,000 providers across multiple healthcare specialties, offering low merchant fees, high credit limits and competitive interest rates, allowing providers to deliver needed care while enabling financial stability.

About Women in DSO®

Women in DSO® is the premier organization dedicated to supporting and empowering women in Dental Support Organizations and dental leadership. Through events, education, mentorship, and thought leadership, Women in DSO champions growth, representation, and influence for women across the global dental industry. Learn more at www.womenindso.org

