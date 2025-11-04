Alphaeon Brings Innovative Financing Solutions to Veterinary and Audiology Practices

Leader in dental, cosmetic and vision financing enables patients to receive needed care, simplifies process and improves bottom line for providers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphaeon, a leading third-party financing company in the healthcare sector, today announced it is expanding its offering by making innovative financing solutions available to veterinary and audiology practices.

Alphaeon's mission is to ensure that cost doesn't stand between patients and their care and practices and their growth. For more than 10 years, Alphaeon has partnered with healthcare providers to expand patient access and drive practice growth.

With pet care spending projected to exceed $150 billion in 2025, and more than 50 million Americans experiencing hearing loss, Alphaeon's expansion comes at a pivotal time for access-driven healthcare. Many practices struggle to approve clients through traditional financing programs, creating lost revenue and negatively impacting outcomes. Alphaeon solves this through a provider-centric platform that improves approval rates and streamlines workflows.

"Cost shouldn't be a barrier to care," said Tony Seymour, President of Alphaeon. "By expanding our offerings into the veterinary and audiology markets, we are making it possible for more patients to access the care they need. It's especially exciting to be able to enable treatment in specialty spaces such as veterinary care, as we all know our pets are cherished members of the family for so many."

Alphaeon offers a simple, multi-lender platform that helps practices approve more patients and provide better financing options. It connects providers and patients to a suite of solutions under one platform, including:

The Alphaeon Credit Card – higher approval rates and credit lines up to $25,000

Alphaeon Access – near- and subprime financing that approves up to 85% of previously declined applications with loans up to $6,000

24/7 best-in-class provider support

Flexible payment options

Competitive merchant fees

One easy application that matches patients with their best financing offer

Alphaeon's Provider Dashboard provides transparency and control — multiple Alphaeon lenders, seamless integration, and an interface that's as easy to use as it is to trust. It's easier for teams to manage one platform and simpler for patients to choose the right option without feeling overwhelmed by too many choices.

Alphaeon is trusted by more than 10,000 providers across multiple fields because it offers the best possible experience for them and their patients.

Alphaeon will exhibit at the NY Vet Show , Nov. 6-7, at Jacob Javits Convention Center. Stop by Booth 363 or contact us at [email protected] to arrange a meeting.

For more information about Alphaeon and how it helps practices, click here .

About Alphaeon

Alphaeon is a leading healthcare finance company dedicated to helping patients afford care and providers grow their businesses. Based in Newport Beach, Calif., Alphaeon combines best-in-class provider support with innovative patient financial solutions. The company serves more than 10,000 providers across multiple healthcare specialties, offering low merchant fees, high credit limits and competitive interest rates, allowing providers to deliver needed care while enabling financial stability.

Media contact:

Kim Mohr

Amendola Communications for Alphaeon

[email protected]

949-322-3733

SOURCE Alphaeon