AlphaGraphics announces Don Carpenter as new senior retail network director

The leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions continues commitment to growth objectives with veteran hire

DENVER, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, announced today the hiring of veteran franchise development manager Don Carpenter as its new senior retail network director for franchise development.

Alphagraphics' new retail network director for franchise development, Don Carpenter, has more than 25 years of experience supporting franchise owners and their needs.

"Don has worked in franchising for most of his career, and we're thrilled to have him on board," AlphaGraphics Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson said. "He has spent nearly 25 years supporting franchise owners and their needs while mastering franchise development strategies for some very large and diverse franchising brands. His experience will be beneficial to AlphaGraphics as we continue to expand our growth objectives."

Carpenter comes to AlphaGraphics from Circle K, where he served as the franchise development manager. Before that, he served as a franchise owner, master franchisor and was in franchising sales for a large beauty, fitness and wellness brand for more than 10 years.

Carpenter and his wife, Jill, are Colorado natives and have three children, Kyler, 21, Marae, 18, and Ashlyn, 16. When he's not working, Carpenter enjoys coaching his children in competitive baseball and softball, working out and spending time with his family.

"I'm excited about my opportunity with AlphaGraphics and my role in managing our pipeline of franchise candidates," Carpenter said. "I plan to lean on my proactive, consultative selling style, and I believe my experience in supporting franchise owners will be beneficial in adding new units throughout the country. The bar for excellence at AlphaGraphics is high, and I know my skill set will allow me to contribute to AlphaGraphics' continued success."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. Today, there are more than 270 AlphaGraphics centers across six countries.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics' services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the U.S. and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 3,190+ service centers in 58 Countries with more than 12,000 associates - our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2023 €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at: www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au – www.packsend.co.uk - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.worldoptions.com

