AlphaGraphics Appoints New Vice President of National Programs

The leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions hires Jon Visser to lead its expected growth in enterprise solutions

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, announced today that it has hired Fortune 100-trained executive Jon Visser as its new vice president of national programs to drive brand growth.

"Jon brings a unique perspective and background to our team, and we're excited to have him on board," AlphaGraphics Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson said. "His extensive experience in global sales, operations, finance and marketing will be pivotal in developing a modern national enterprise development program with a nimble cross-functional team. His past involvement in helping transform legacy organizations into high-performing business operations is a plus for AlphaGraphics."

Visser comes to AlphaGraphics after serving as the chief operating officer for a leading health and wellness company. There, he led the sales, marketing and operations teams to help the company achieve a higher level of success by boosting organic growth while leading the company through the IPO process and two corporate acquisitions.

He began his career as a market development manager with Nestle Waters, North America, and worked his way up to senior team leader and vice president of sales for companies like Abbott Nutrition and Navajo Incorporated. He holds a bachelor's of business administration (BBA) degree in marketing and an MBA in global finance from the University of Houston.

"Leading the national programs team at AlphaGraphics marks a significant milestone for me," said Visser. "This position allows me to develop a program that will drive growth through contracted volume, engage with new enterprise customers and drive significant revenue into our local franchise centers. I'm excited about this opportunity."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. Today, there are more than 270 AlphaGraphics centers across six countries.

