AlphaGraphics Commits to Five-Year Membership Program with PRINTING United Alliance

Leading nationwide brand renews Alliance membership for five years, solidifying AlphaGraphics' long-term support to all the Alliance does to serve the printing industry



PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, today announces that AlphaGraphics has committed to a five-year membership program for its franchise network, solidifying AlphaGraphics' long-term support to all the Alliance does to serve the printing industry. AlphaGraphics is a franchised chain of 270+ independently owned and operated marketing service providers with full-service print shops.

PRINTING United Alliance today announces that AlphaGraphics has committed to a five-year membership program for its franchise network.

As part of this extended membership, AlphaGraphics franchisees will continue to receive access to the wide array of benefits and discounts offered by the Alliance. This includes the comprehensive training and professional development through iLEARNING+, advocacy support on legislative and regulatory issues, exclusive business resources and the latest research, guidance on EHS, OSHA, and HR issues, and premier access to the Alliance's industry-leading events, including its annual Expo.

Strengthening Industry Leadership and Innovation

With this five-year commitment, AlphaGraphics demonstrates its dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements and ensuring that its franchise network is equipped with the latest knowledge, tools, and resources to succeed. The partnership is a testament to AlphaGraphics' belief in the value that Alliance benefits deliver to businesses across the printing ecosystem.

"We're excited to continue our journey with PRINTING United Alliance over the next five years," said Ryan Farris, President and COO, AlphaGraphics. "This partnership will further enhance the existing support we provide to our franchisees, ensuring they have access to the industry's best resources, training, and advocacy efforts to help them thrive in today's competitive marketplace."

A Shared Vision for Growth

Alliance CEO Ford Bowers welcomed the news, noting, "AlphaGraphics' commitment to a five-year membership with PRINTING United Alliance reinforces the shared values of innovation, community, and growth. We look forward to working closely with AlphaGraphics as we continue to support their franchisees in reaching new levels of success."

Join the Alliance

If you are part of a franchise network and would like to learn more about becoming an Alliance member to tap into the vast network and benefits available to you, visit www.printing.org/membership, or call 888-385-3588 to speak with our membership team for more information.

For more information about the Alliance, visit: www.printing.org.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with 270 locations in six countries, offers a complete range of print, visual communications and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset and large-format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web-to-print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About PRINTING United Alliance

PRINTING United Alliance is the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, comprised of the industry's vast communities. The Alliance serves industry professionals across market segments with preeminent education and training via iLEARNING+, workshops, events, research, government and legislative representation, safety, and environmental sustainability guidance, as well as resources from our leading media brands – Printing Impressions, Packaging Impressions, Wide-format Impressions, In-plant Impressions, and Apparelist. A division of PRINTING United Alliance, Idealliance is a global leader in standards training and certification for printing and graphic arts operations across the entire industry supply chain.

PRINTING United Alliance also produces the PRINTING United Expo, the most influential days in printing. The expansive display of technology and supplies, education, programming, and services are showcased to the industry at large, and represents all market segments in one easily accessed place.

Media Contacts :

Amanda Kliegl, VP of Public Relations

PRINTING United Alliance

703-359-1365 (direct)

407-346-9800 (cell)

[email protected]

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR for AlphaGraphics

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGraphics