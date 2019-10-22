AlphaGraphics Earns Global Honors from Entrepreneur Magazine

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a global leader in printing and marketing solutions, announced today the company received global honors from Entrepreneur Magazine and has been ranked No. 120 on the magazine's annual list of top global franchises.

"The franchise industry is extremely competitive, but AlphaGraphics continues to grow because we put a focus on putting our owners first," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development at AlphaGraphics. "We're regularly introducing innovative solutions and systems that will help not only AlphaGraphics find success but also the nearly 300 owners worldwide that have put their trust in our brand."

Earlier this year, AlphaGraphics placed No. 124 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, which focuses on U.S. locations and uses a proprietary formula that weighs several factors, including costs, size, support, brand strength and financial stability. In order to rank on Entrepreneur's global list, the magazine's editors tweak the Franchise 500 formula to offer an added focus on international size and growth. Companies must have had a minimum of five units open internationally as of July 2018 in order to be considered.

"While the majority of our locations are in the United States, the AlphaGraphics brand has spread to several other countries, including the UK, Brazil and China," McPherson said. "We offer guidance and support to franchise owners to help them build a successful, thriving local business in their community. None of these territories are company-owned, which means the brand may be global, but the successes can be attributed to the hard work and dedication of local entrepreneurs in cities and towns across the world."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970 by Rodger Ford, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. AlphaGraphics services include printing, marketing, signs and other business solutions.

