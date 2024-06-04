AlphaGraphics Earns Spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The printing and marketing solutions franchisor says its commitment to diversity is part of the company's core values

DENVER, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has been named as one of the 100 brands selected as the Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2024 by Entrepreneur magazine.

The list is featured in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur, a leading business and franchise management news magazine.

AlphaGraphics says its commitment to diversity and inclusion is part of the company’s core value system.

"Being named one of Entrepreneur's Top 100 Franchises for DEI is a great honor, and a testament to our company's core principles," AlphaGraphics Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson said. "It is through our diversity and inclusion efforts that we ensure our global workplaces are dynamic, supportive of all team members and representative of our customers and communities. Our dedication to fostering an inclusive atmosphere is reaffirmed by this recognition."

All of the companies recognized in Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion list were chosen editorially, and are listed in alphabetical order.

The editors based their decisions on information submitted by the companies, as well as their own independent research. Brands were selected for a variety of reasons. Some offer franchise fee discounts and other assistance to help those who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color), women, or LGBTQ+. Some promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in other ways, including the communities they serve and the services they offer; initiatives and programs they have implemented at both the corporate and franchise level; representation among their leadership team, franchisees, and employees; and more.

"Franchising is truly an opportunity that's available to all, but not everyone is aware that it's within their reach," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "That's why we want to celebrate the brands that do the most to expand opportunities for everyone—and who are improving their businesses by ensuring that many different voices and experiences are welcomed."

To view AlphaGraphics in Entrepreneur's list, check out the May/June issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands April 30th, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-diversity-ranking.

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. Today, there are more than 270 AlphaGraphics centers across six countries.

For more information, visit https://www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics' services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com..

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the U.S. and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 3,190+ service centers in 58 Countries with more than 12,000 associates - our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2023 €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at: www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au – www.packsend.co.uk - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.worldoptions.com

