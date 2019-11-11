AlphaGraphics Franchise Development Selects Ripley PR as Agency of Record

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a global leader in printing and marketing solutions, announced today it has partnered with global agency Ripley PR to further brand awareness and franchise development in the United States.

"I've worked with other agencies over the years, but what sets Ripley PR apart is Heather Ripley's direct experience in franchise development," said Bill McPherson, vice president for franchise development at AlphaGraphics. "Heather's experience working internally in a nationally-recognized franchise system has helped Ripley PR become a leader in franchise development. At AlphaGraphics, we have nearly 300 franchise locations in 5 countries and we're experiencing tremendous growth. However, by partnering with Ripley PR, we're going to be able to take our efforts to the next level and publicize that growth."

Founded in 1970, AlphaGraphics began offering franchising opportunities in 1979. The company specializes in printing and marketing solutions, as well as signage, advertising and other business needs. AlphaGraphics has 255 locations in the United States and 30 locations internationally.

"The franchising industry can be very unforgiving, and a company has to have a good system in place if they hope to succeed," said Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "AlphaGraphics has a wonderful structure and management team that truly supports the franchise owners. We're very selective with the brands we choose to work with because we want our team to be proud of the brands they represent. We want to work with the best of the best, and we're proud to partner with AlphaGraphics."

Ripley PR specializes in franchise public relations. The global agency offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 5 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

