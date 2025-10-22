Ripley PR founder and CEO Heather Ripley to present at PHCC CONNECT 2025

The public relations veteran and skilled trades expert will share proactive strategies for brand-building and community connection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, the nation's top public relations agency specializing in the home service and skilled trades industries, announces that founder and CEO Heather Ripley will speak at PHCC CONNECT 2025, the premier annual conference and expo of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association.

The event will take place Oct. 27-30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, bringing contractors, leaders and vendors together for four days of education, collaboration and networking.

Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR, will present at PHCC Connect 2025, leading a session focused on public relations, crisis readiness and AI optimization.

In keeping with this year's theme of "Growth Through Collaboration," Ripley will present a session titled "Rise Above the Noise: Harness PR to Strengthen Your Community Connection" from 2-3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29. The session will be held in Overlook D.

"Public relations is sometimes thought of as something that's strictly reactive, but nothing could be further from the truth," said Ripley. "When managed proactively and strategically, PR can be a powerful tool for connecting with a local audience and for building real brand distinction. And because so many competitors overlook it, PR, when leveraged correctly, can be exactly what helps you stand out."

Ripley's presentation will equip home service business owners with actionable steps to earn trust within their communities, position themselves as local authorities and ultimately establish long-term success. Drawing from real-world experience elevating home service brands, Ripley will share PR frameworks that can be put into place immediately. Additionally, she will provide proven strategies for home service companies to optimize their online presence for AI searches, ensuring they show up where their customers are actively seeking information.

In addition, Ripley will appear on a panel discussion titled "Crisis Control: Effective Communication, Coordination, Prevention, and Preparation," to be held 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., also on Oct. 29. At the panel, to be held in Overlook B, Ripley and other experts will offer proven strategies for contractors to defend their reputation and respond to unexpected challenges.

"Every home service contractor is just one headline, one review or one misstep away from a significant reputational threat," Ripley said. "My goal is to help business owners walk away with a clear plan to protect the business they've worked so hard to build, both through proactive PR and through crisis readiness."

Since 2013, Ripley PR has been a trusted name in public relations for the home service, manufacturing, franchising and B2B technology industries. The agency has been recognized by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency (2025) and was chosen by Newsweek as one of America's Top PR Agencies (2024).

Over the span of her career, Ripley has helped hundreds of contractors elevate their visibility and reputation. Her expertise in home services PR has earned her numerous accolades, including the PRNews Top Women Award (2024) and recognition by ACHR News as one of the Top Women in HVAC (2024). She is also the author of "NEXT LEVEL NOW: PR Secrets to Drive Explosive Growth for your Home Service Business," which is available on Amazon.

More information about PHCC Connect 2025 is available at https://phccconnect2025.eventscribe.net.

For more information about Ripley PR, visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing and franchising. The agency has been recognized by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards as PR Agency of the Year (2025-2026) and by the Merit Awards as Best Communications/PR Agency (2025). Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management and media relations, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results.

Ripley PR is also a member of The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the world's leading partnership of independently owned PR agencies whose members provide clients with on-demand access to in-depth communications experts. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

