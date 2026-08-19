AlphaGraphics Honors Top-Performing Franchisees at 56th Annual Conference

Event featured development sessions focused on growth, customer retention and performance

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, recently hosted its 56th annual conference at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee to honor outstanding franchise owners.

AlphaGraphics' Great Lakes Region Center of the Year winner for 2026 is its Brentwood, Tenn. location owned by Diana Khutsishvili and Ahsan Irshad, who were honored at the company's 56th annual conference in Chattanooga, Tenn. in July 2026. Pictured (from left) are AlphaGraphics Chief Commercial Officer and Country Manager Jon Visser, Khutsishvili, Irshad, and AlphaGraphics Business Development Coach Bob Fiume.

"Our annual conference is an opportunity to acknowledge our hardworking franchisees and give them the credit they deserve for another wonderful year," said AlphaGraphics Regional Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson. "As we look toward 2027, this gives us a chance to reflect on our successes while also networking and discussing new processes that will only accelerate our growth moving forward."

Several awards were given out to AlphaGraphics' franchise owners at this year's conference, including:

Franny: T.J. and Jennifer Kerbs, West Palm Beach, Florida

T.J. and Jennifer Kerbs, West Palm Beach, Florida South Region Center of the Year: Craig and Kristy Girard, Plano, Texas

Craig and Kristy Girard, Plano, Texas Southeast Region Center of the Year: Mike Marlow, Cornelius, North Carolina

Mike Marlow, Cornelius, North Carolina Great Lakes Region Center of the Year: Diana Khutsishvili and Ahsan Irshad, Brentwood, Tennessee

Diana Khutsishvili and Ahsan Irshad, Brentwood, Tennessee West Region Center of the Year: Mike Sparaco and Darin Osborne, Tempe, Arizona

Mike Sparaco and Darin Osborne, Tempe, Arizona Midwest Region Center of the Year: Brian Johnson, West Valley City, Utah

Brian Johnson, West Valley City, Utah Northeast Region Center of the Year: Matt Mantyla, Hartford, Connecticut

Matt Mantyla, Hartford, Connecticut Community Impact: AlphaGraphics Cincinnati

AlphaGraphics Cincinnati Top Sales for a Franchisee with a Single Center: Chuck Stempler, Seattle, Washington

In addition to announcing the awards, franchisees had the opportunity to attend several breakout sessions to assist in their overall development and leadership. Topics included multi-center growth and acquisition, turning first-time buyers into repeat customers, driving revenue through key accounts, and many more.

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for MSMEs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing shipping, fulfillment, logistics, marketing and print solutions: Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada), World Options, PACK & SEND, PostNet, ParcelValue, Spedingo, GEL Proximity, AlphaGraphics, Kwik Kopy Australia, Multicopy, and Print Speak. In 2024, its platform - including 3,200+ Business Solutions Centers in 57 countries with over 14,000 associates - served 850,000 business customers worldwide generating €1.45 bln (US$1.65 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue.

For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

fortidia.com - mbeglobal.com - mbe.it - mbe.es - mbe.de - mbefrance.fr - mbe.pl - mbe.pt - mbe.co.uk - worldoptions.com - packsend.com.au - packsend.co.uk - postnet.com - parcelvalue.eu - spedingo.com/en - gelproximity.com/en - alphagraphics.com - kwikkopy.com.au - multicopy.nl - printspeak.com -

SOURCE AlphaGraphics