AlphaGraphics' Louis Malooley named IFA Franchisee of the Year

International Franchise Association recognizes marketing and solutions provider for excellence in franchising

DENVER, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has announced that Louis Malooley has received the International Franchise Association Franchisee of the Year award, which is the top award available for a franchisee. The AlphaGraphics of Buckhead owner was honored at the 63rd IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Louis Malooley received the International Franchise Association Franchisee of the Year award. He is pictured here receiving the 2021 Franny Award, AlphaGraphics’ highest and most coveted honor.

"Louis (Malooley) has always been an amazing ambassador and representative of the AlphaGraphics brand," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Whether he is speaking with potential franchisees or providing excellent insight and strategies to other owners, Louis is always ready to share his thoughts for the betterment of the brand. I couldn't think of anyone more deserving to be called franchisee of the year."

The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA's partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model.

Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

"Winning this award is a testament to the hard work both my team in Buckhead and the leaders at AlphaGraphics headquarters put in every day," Malooley said. "It takes more than one person to be successful, and my name wouldn't be on this award if not for the mentors that helped me along the way and a strong team to deliver exceptional service and quality. Being a member of the AlphaGraphics family is amazing, and we will continue to grow and expand our franchise system together."

IFA is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. The organization enhances and promotes franchising and the approximately 790,492 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.4 million direct jobs and $825.4 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy. IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories.

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www/alphagraphics.com .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - https://uk.worldoptions.com/

