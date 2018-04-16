AlphaGraphics Marietta Celebrates 5th Anniversary Serving Local Business Community

"We are grateful for the long-standing relationships we've developed serving the Marietta and surrounding business communities," said owner Curtis Gropman. "Many companies can provide print services, but our DNA makes us different. Focusing on speed, quality and innovation allows us to deliver superior results to our clients consistently, over time."

AlphaGraphics Marietta specializes in commercial printing, marketing design services, and sign / banner production. The Center continues to invest in state-of-the-art technology, from direct mail to tradeshow materials, logo creation, outdoor signs and online ordering.

"We look forward to our future and to supporting the ongoing visual and marketing communications needs of businesses in the area," added Curtis. "Our team of professionals are uniquely positioned to deliver powerful solutions for any project. We are excited to build on our heritage of providing high-quality, customer-centric service for years to come."

AlphaGraphics Marietta, located at 450 Franklin Gateway SE Suite 130, is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To learn more about the company's services, visit alphagraphicsmarietta.com, call 770.514-1110, email makeithappen@alphagraphics.com or connect with us @AlphaGraphicsMarietta on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS

AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full‐service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one‐to‐one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

