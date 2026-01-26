AlphaGraphics named a 2026 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Recognition is based on independent surveys of the company's owners nationwide

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, announced today that it has been named a Franchise Business Review's (FBR) 2026 Top Franchise, an annual ranking that recognizes 200 franchise systems that deliver a strong, consistent experience across support, leadership, and financial opportunity.

AlphaGraphics has been named a 2026 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

"This recognition underscores the strength of our franchise model and the trust our owners place in the AlphaGraphics network," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development at AlphaGraphics. "Our priority is equipping our franchise owners with practical resources, scalable tools, training and ongoing support so they can build successful businesses in their communities. That foundation enables owners to operate more efficiently, grow revenue and adapt to changing market demands."

Unlike awards based on brand awareness or application fees, Franchise Business Review's rankings are determined solely by franchisee satisfaction and system performance. The firm surveys franchise owners directly and evaluates results using standardized benchmarks to ensure credibility and comparability across brands.

AlphaGraphics was one of more than 330 franchise brands representing more than 26,000 franchise owners who participated in Franchise Business Review's 2026 research. Franchisees evaluated their experience across 33 core benchmarks, including training and support, operations, franchisor-franchisee relations, leadership, culture and financial opportunity.

Key findings from AlphaGraphics' franchise survey include:

89% of franchisees agree that their fellow franchisees are supportive of each other

87% of franchisees agree that they enjoy operating this business

90% of franchisees agree that they are supportive of the brand

"Franchisee satisfaction is one of the most reliable indicators of long-term franchise performance," said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. "This year's Top Franchise winners significantly outperformed industry averages, demonstrating strength in the areas that matter most to franchise owners: leadership, support, innovation, culture and financial opportunity. These brands are not just growing; they are building healthy, resilient systems."

For more information about AlphaGraphics franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com. To learn more about Franchise Business Review and view the full 2026 Top Franchises list, visit franchisebusinessreview.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About Fortidia

Fortidia is the brand identity of MBE Worldwide S.p.A. - a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy - and its affiliates. Fortidia is a global commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform including brands providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions: Kwik Kopy Australia, Mail Boxes Etc. (outside the U.S. and Canada.), PostNet, PACK & SEND, World Options, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity, and Spedingo. In 2023, Fortidia's physical platform - including 3,200 Business Solutions Centers in 60 countries with 14,000 associates - served 1.1 mln business customers worldwide generating €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of Gross Merchandise Value. For more information, visit the Fortidia Group websites:

www.fortidia.com – https://kwikkopy.com.au/ - www.mbeglobal.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.packsend.co.uk - www.worldoptions.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.gelproximity.com/en - www.spedingo.com/en

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

SOURCE AlphaGraphics