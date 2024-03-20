AlphaGraphics named a Top 100 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Female franchise owners are highly satisfied with the printing and marketing solutions company's core values and franchise community

DENVER, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, proudly announces that it has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the franchise research firm's 2024 Top 100 Franchises for Women. Only 100 brands were named to the annual list of winners.

Female franchise owners are highly satisfied with AlphaGraphics' core values and franchise community, a new Franchise Business Review study reveals.

AlphaGraphics was among 350 franchise brands, representing more than 8,500 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. The printing and marketing solutions company's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top franchise for women and pride ourselves on our commitment to expanding opportunities for everyone," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development. "It's encouraging to see that the prospects, tools and resources we have provided throughout our franchising network have fostered this culture of inclusion and diversity."

FBR's survey showed that AlphaGraphics' female owners were very satisfied with the company's core values and franchise community. They were also pleased with the company's training and support system and the leadership AlphaGraphics provides.

"Franchising is a terrific option for women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "With so many franchise opportunities to choose from, it's critical to do in-depth research to understand how satisfied current female franchise owners are with the training and support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and leadership of any brand they're considering before making an investment. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, 89% of women said they enjoy being part of their franchise organizations, and 88% said they enjoy operating the business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to business ownership."

To see the full list of the 2024 Top 100 Franchises for Women, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises-for-women/.

