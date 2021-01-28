AlphaGraphics named a top franchise by Entrepreneur

"Making the Franchise 500 list is a testament to how dedicated both AlphaGraphics' corporate staff and center owners are to performing at a high level," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development at AlphaGraphics. "At AlphaGraphics, we are locally focused with our centers understanding the challenges in their community. Inclusion on this list shows that our brand is having an impact on a national level but also in local communities."

Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks AlphaGraphics as No. 232 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand identity.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," said Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. AlphaGraphics' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view AlphaGraphics in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands Jan. 26.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company based in Milan - Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, print and marketing solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a network of mainly independently owned and operated locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under three different brands: Mail Boxes Etc., AlphaGraphics and PostNet and its global network counts currently more than 2.600 locations in 52 countries, with 10.000+ associates, and FY2019 System-wide Sales of €918 Million ($1.028 Million).

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com, www.mbeglobal.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.postnet.com - www.alphagraphics.com

