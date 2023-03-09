AlphaGraphics named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame

Leading marketing and print solutions provider recognized for continued excellence in franchising

DENVER, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, received a prestigious honor after being named to Entrepreneur's first-ever Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list. This list honors the elite franchise brands that have ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking for 25 or more years consecutively. AlphaGraphics has ranked for 36 years in a row in Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500.

"Being named to the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame is a testament to our team's dedication to the overall success and growth of AlphaGraphics," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "From leadership to the individual franchise owners, we always strive for excellence. Although there have been turbulent times, AlphaGraphics is always evolving and finding new ways to make our brand stand out from the rest.

"Making it on this list showcases that we are one of the best franchise systems out there. Of course, this doesn't make us complacent. We will continue to grow and increase our reach in the coming years. It's an exciting time for AlphaGraphics."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 has been evaluating and ranking franchise opportunities for 44 years. The company's proprietary ranking formula analyzes brands based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The ranking grows more competitive each year with 1,321 companies applying for a chance at a spot in the top 500 in 2023. Only 49 franchise brands have managed to rank every year for the last 25 years or more, and thus earn a spot in the 2023 Hall of Fame.

"We're honoring these A-list brands who have shown through and through their commitment to growth, to their franchisees, and to their communities," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Ranking in the Franchise 500 is highly competitive, and achieving that distinction year after year is quite an accomplishment. We're thrilled to recognize so many brands who have thrived over the years!"

To view AlphaGraphics in the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list, pick up the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands March 7, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise/introducing-the-franchise-500-hall-of-fame/444749.

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit https://www.alphagraphics.com/ .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - https://uk.worldoptions.com/

