AlphaGraphics ranked a top franchise in Entrepreneur's highly competitive 41st annual Franchise 500®

Feb 14, 2020, 07:00 ET
DENVER, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading provider of printing and marketing solutions, recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks AlphaGraphics at 226 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.
"The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now," says Entrepreneur editor-in-chief Jason Feifer. "They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin' that's ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they're forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers' needs—because in an ever-changing business environment, that's what a franchise must do to thrive."
The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.
"Our continued placement in the Franchise 500® is really a testament to the outstanding work and determination of everyone at AlphaGraphics," said Ryan Farris, President and COO at AlphaGraphics. "We've committed ourselves to building an exceptional franchise system for all of our franchisees. With our recent growth and newly developed franchisee tools, we're confident that we will continue to deliver on the promise of the AlphaGraphics franchise."
Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. AlphaGraphics' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.
To view AlphaGraphics in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.
About AlphaGraphics
AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 5 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.
About MBE Worldwide
MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), is a privately-owned holding company based in Milan, Italy. Small and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers find shipping, fulfillment, printing, and marketing solutions through MBE's network of independently owned and operated franchised locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people, and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution network. Customized services and products are delivered with a uniquely high level of customer service. MBE presently operates under three different brands: Mail Boxes Etc., AlphaGraphics, and PostNet. Globally, the entire MBE network currently operates over 2,550 locations in 47 countries, with FY2018 system-wide sales of €861($956) Million.
