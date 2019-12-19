AlphaGraphics recognized by Franchise Business Review for having exceptionally high franchisee satisfaction

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a global leader in printing and marketing solutions, has received positive feedback from franchisees following Franchise Business Review's annual survey completed in September of this year.

Since 2017, when the brand was purchased out of private equity by MBE Worldwide, AlpahGraphics has seen increasingly positive results when measured by their franchise owners.



For 2019, key categories with the greatest positive score increases include:

Core values : Up 15%

: Up 15% Senior leadership : Up 12%

: Up 12% Financial opportunity : Up 10%

: Up 10% Franchisees' general satisfaction of the business : Up 20%

: Up 20% Franchisees supportive of the brand: Up 10%

"We had 70% of our franchisees participate this year," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development at AlphaGraphics. "Our owners are validating at a higher level than ever before that they are excited about the brand, the leadership and the future."

Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm in the franchise industry that specializes in assessing franchisee satisfaction and performance. The goal is to bring transparency to the franchise industry for prospective owners and to help franchisors achieve performance objectives.

"We find these survey results to be extremely useful in strengthening our brand," said McPherson. "We have improved on our score each year that we've participated in the survey. Once again, our owners have provided insightful and valuable feedback that will continue to support the health of our company."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. AlphaGraphics services include printing, marketing, signs and other business solutions.



About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 5 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.



About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), is a privately-owned holding company based in Milan, Italy. Small and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers find shipping, fulfillment, printing, and marketing solutions through MBE's network of independently owned and operated franchised locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people, and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution network. Customized services and products are delivered with a uniquely high level of customer service. MBE presently operates under three different brands: Mail Boxes Etc., AlphaGraphics, and PostNet. Globally, the entire MBE network currently operates over 2,550 locations in 47 countries, with FY2018 system-wide sales of €861($956) Million.

