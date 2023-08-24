AlphaGraphics recognizes high-achieving franchisees at 53rd conference

Franchise owners explore growth strategies during annual networking event

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, recently recognized its high-achieving franchisees while also discussing strategies for the future during its 53rd annual conference at Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

AlphaGraphics recently recognized its high-achieving franchisees while also discussing strategies for the future during its 53rd annual conference in Washington, D.C. Pictured here, from left, are AlphaGraphics President and COO Ryan Farris, 2022 Top Ten Owners Mike Sparaco and Darin Osborne, and AlphaGraphics Executive Vice President Dale Myska.
"At AlphaGraphics, our franchise owners and leadership team have a win-win relationship," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Neither one can achieve success without relying on the other. Our annual conference gives us an opportunity to come together as a franchise family and work on strategies that help us all grow."

Several awards were given out at this year's conference, including:

  • Franny: Rich Schepler, North Carolina
  • Rising Star: Eric Johnson, Missouri
  • Most Improved: Jim Ballew, Texas
  • Project of the Year: Clare, Bill and Sarah Meehan, Pennsylvania
  • Community Impact: Barry and Rita Wilson, South Carolina
  • Top Overall Sales: Lynn Nelson, Idaho.

"Our franchisees deserve all the recognition for their hard work and dedication to making AlphaGraphics successful," McPherson said. "While our conference is a chance to networking and work on strategies, it is also a great opportunity to recognize franchise owners who have achieved success over the past year."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit https://www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A., a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except in the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity and World Options. In 2022, the combination of its physical platform - that currently counts 3,150+ Business Solution Centers in 52 countries with more than 13,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served over 1 million business customers worldwide generating €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 billion (US$23 billion) of Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at: www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.auwww.packsend.co.uk - www.spedingo.com/en  - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbe.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - www.gelproximity.com/en -  www.worldoptions.com

