AlphaGraphics' Victoria and Carmine Camerato win coveted Franny Award

"Year after year, the Franny Award is given to the franchisee that goes above and beyond the general requirements of an AlphaGraphics center owner," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "This year, we are excited to award Victoria and Carmine this prestigious honor. Their success is a direct representation of the dedication and commitment they have to both the community and the brand. We know that the two will continue providing value and excellence to the AlphaGraphics family."

Winners of the Franny Award are chosen using several criteria including sales achievement, an exemplary business operation, network leadership and a proven track record of contributing to the overall success of the brand with positive representation of the AlphaGraphics community.

"Victoria and I are incredibly grateful and honored to receive the 2021 Franny Award," Carmine Camerato said. "Over the past 20 years, we have worked together side by side with our teams and customers to achieve our business success. We are thankful to the countless peers and corporate staff in the AlphaGraphics network who have supported us throughout the years. We feel very blessed."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company based in Milan - Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, print and marketing tech-enabled solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a Network of mainly independently owned and operated locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution Network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under multiple brands: Mail Boxes Etc. (excluding the US and Canada), AlphaGraphics, PostNet, Spedingo.com, Print Speak, PACK & SEND and Multicopy and its global Network counts currently more than 2,800 locations in 53 countries, with 11,000+ associates and FY2020 System-wide Sales of €879 Million (US$1,004 Million).

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.spedingo.com/en - www.printspeak.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.multicopy.nl - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

