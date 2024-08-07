AlphaPoint Appoints Three New Leadership Team Executives to Serve Growing Institutional Market for Digital Assets

Announcing Laurence Jaeger as Chief Commercial Officer,

Jonathan Paschkes as VP of Sales, and Robin Verderosa as VP of Marketing

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaPoint , a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure of exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking, today announced three new executive leadership appointments to strengthen its mission of enabling access to digital assets globally and ensure the company is best positioned for growth and success.

With an increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies by traditional financial institutions worldwide, AlphaPoint is well positioned to offer customers secure and scalable solutions from a trusted and experienced market leader. The appointment of a new commercial leadership team comes on the heels of AlphaPoint's successful launches of Chivo, El Salvador's national crypto payments wallet and Bancolombia Group's Wenia, an innovative crypto exchange serving Latin America.

"The increasing global acceptance of crypto such as the recent SEC approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. and the introduction of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in the EU for establishing clear rules for crypto assets, is attracting a new wave of institutional investment into crypto applications and transforming the investment landscape by offering regulated, accessible, and familiar vehicles for investors," said Igor Telyatnikov, CEO, AlphaPoint. "AlphaPoint is expanding its executive team to include veteran hires to capitalize on these growing opportunities, deepen our leadership bench, and reinforce our position as a market leader. We are thrilled to have Larry, Jonathan and Robin join our team at this pivotal moment in the industry."

Laurence Jaeger is being named Chief Commercial Officer. He brings over 25 years of experience at technology firms such as Apple and Salesforce, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and building high-performing commercial teams. His expertise includes providing technology, SaaS, financial, and crypto solutions to global enterprise clients, managing solution partners, and building teams and channels. Prior to AlphaPoint, Laurence had driven significant growth, including leading a successful equity event at treasury management leader, Kyriba and most recently scaling revenue at Messari.

Jonathan Paschkes is appointed Vice President of Global Sales. With a 20-year career in financial technology, including 9+ years building world-class sales organization, Jonathan gained extensive experience selling SaaS, software, blockchain, and cryptocurrency solutions, consistently leading teams to overperform on targets. For the past 6+ years, Jon has led an elite sales team at Ripple, helping companies in multiple regions to drive significant revenue growth in the blockchain and payments space.

Robin Verderosa is named Vice President of Marketing. Robin brings over 25 years experience and a proven track record leading marketing and product management in the financial services sector. At BitGo, Robin was the first marketing hire where she played a pivotal role in evolving the company from a native crypto firm into a respected institutional brand for early adopters in the financial sector. At Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the NYSE, Robin ran product management and was responsible for managing a suite of SaaS-based market data and analytics applications catering to wealth managers, commodities traders, and active traders.

About AlphaPoint

AlphaPoint is a global financial technology company providing digital asset infrastructure to power the next generation of exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banking. Our full-suite products provide trusted, secure, scalable, and customizable solutions for trading, payments, lending, custody, and more.

AlphaPoint has enabled over 150 customers in 35 countries including the CME Group, XP Securities, and Chivo. AlphaPoint has powered over 1 trillion in trading volume and the technology has handled billions in assets on the platform. Over the past decade, AlphaPoint has received multiple prestigious awards recognizing its innovations, exponential growth, and leading technology in the fintech and digital asset space. AlphaPoint continues to empower clients to build, launch, and operate global marketplaces and financial applications. For more information, please visit https://alphapoint.com/ and connect on LinkedIn , and X .

