AlphaPoint Launches Institutional-Grade Treasury Platform to Power Stablecoin and Fiat Operations at Scale

New solution enables enterprises, merchants, and financial institutions to manage liquidity, settlement, and balance sheet operations.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaPoint, a leading provider of institutional digital asset infrastructure since 2013, today announced the launch of its Treasury platform, a new solution designed to help financial institutions manage stablecoin and fiat operations with greater control, visibility, and efficiency.

As stablecoins become embedded in payment flows, cross-border transactions, and balance sheet strategies, financial institutions are facing increasing complexity in managing liquidity across accounts, custodians, and blockchain networks. Traditional treasury systems, built for batch processing and limited market hours, are not designed for real time, continuous financial environments.

AlphaPoint Treasury addresses this gap by providing a unified platform for managing liquidity, settlement, and treasury workflows across fiat and stablecoin balances. The platform enables institutions to operate with institutional-grade controls while supporting real-time movement of funds across on-chain and off-chain environments.

"Stablecoins are no longer just a payments innovation, they are becoming a core component of how financial institutions manage liquidity and operate their balance sheets," said Joaquín Ayuso de Paul, Chief Product Officer at AlphaPoint. "Treasury is emerging as the control layer for this shift, and institutions need infrastructure that can support real-time operations, enforce policy, and scale securely."

The AlphaPoint Treasury platform is designed for enterprises, merchants, banks, fintechs, payment service providers, and exchanges managing or adopting stablecoin-based financial operations, with support for multi-entity treasury structures.

Key capabilities of the AlphaPoint Treasury platform include:

Real-time visibility into fiat and stablecoin balances across accounts, custodians, and counterparties

balances across accounts, custodians, and counterparties Policy-based controls for approvals, transfers, and treasury workflows

Integrated support for on-chain and off-chain settlement

Automated liquidity management across assets and chains, enabling a seamless treasury experience with full control when required

Institutional grade reporting, reconciliation, and auditability tools

With the launch of Treasury, AlphaPoint expands its product suite beyond exchange, trading, and liquidity services to address one of the most critical operational challenges facing institutions adopting digital assets.

"Financial institutions are moving from exploring digital assets to operationalizing them," added Ayuso de Paul. "Treasury is where that shift becomes real. Firms that modernize their treasury infrastructure will be better positioned to capture new revenue opportunities, improve efficiency, and compete in a financial system that is increasingly real-time and tokenized."

AlphaPoint has supported over 150 customers across more than 35 countries and powered over $1T in transaction volume, providing secure and scalable infrastructure for exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and financial institutions. The Treasury platform builds on this foundation to support the next phase of institutional adoption of stablecoins and digital financial infrastructure.

For more information, visit alphapoint.com/treasury.

About AlphaPoint

Founded in 2013, AlphaPoint provides institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure for exchanges, brokerages, payment networks, and banks worldwide. Serving more than 150 customers across 35 countries, AlphaPoint enables tokenization, trading, custody, and the secure adoption of stablecoins and modern treasury capabilities at institutional scale.

SOURCE AlphaPoint Corporation