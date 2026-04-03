Alpharetta Dental Practice ConfiDENT Welcomes Dr. Margi Patel, UCSF-Trained Dentist Specializing in Restorative and Cosmetic Care

ConfiDENT, a leading dental practice serving Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia, announces the addition of Dr. Margi Patel, a University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry graduate with expertise in restorative, cosmetic, and full-scope general dentistry. Dr. Patel brings a patient-first philosophy and meticulous approach to comprehensive care, further strengthening ConfiDENT's commitment to elevated, personalized dental experiences.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConfiDENT, the trusted dental practice with locations in Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Margi Patel to its team of dental professionals. A graduate of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Dentistry, one of the nation's most respected dental programs, Dr. Patel brings a depth of clinical knowledge and a refined, patient-centered approach that aligns with ConfiDENT's mission to deliver world-class dental care in a welcoming environment.

Dr. Margi Patel

Dr. Patel specializes in restorative, cosmetic, and full-scope general dentistry, with a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive, detail-driven care that prioritizes both function and aesthetics. Her patients consistently highlight her meticulous attention to detail, gentle technique, and her ability to make even the most complex procedures feel seamless and comfortable. Whether performing a routine cleaning or a complete smile transformation, Dr. Patel approaches each case with the same commitment to precision and personalized attention.

At ConfiDENT, Dr. Patel will join a team long recognized for its investment in advanced dental technology, compassionate patient relationships, and a clinical environment designed to put patients at ease. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, from general and preventive care to cosmetic treatments, dental implants, and laser therapies and Dr. Patel's broad expertise in restorative and aesthetic dentistry is a natural complement to ConfiDENT's full-service model.

Dr. Patel's guiding philosophy is that dentistry should feel elevated, a clinical experience where precision meets a calm, tailored environment. She believes in creating personalized treatment plans that address each patient's unique concerns, goals, and overall health. This whole-body perspective, informed in part by her background in health and wellness, shapes the thoughtful, patient-forward care she delivers at every appointment.

"I am truly excited to be joining the ConfiDENT team," says Dr. Patel. "This is a practice that shares my belief that dentistry should be about more than teeth, it should be about the whole person. I look forward to building meaningful relationships with patients and helping them achieve healthy, confident smiles in an environment where they feel genuinely cared for."

Patients in Alpharetta, Cumming, and surrounding communities are invited to schedule a consultation with Dr. Patel at ConfiDENT.

More About ConfiDENT

ConfiDENT is a patient-centered dental practice with locations in Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia. Led by Dr. Cesar Tapia, the practice delivers a comprehensive range of dental services, including general, restorative, cosmetic, and surgical dentistry, using state-of-the-art technology and a commitment to individualized care.

ConfiDENT is known for its welcoming clinical environment, modern amenities, and the genuine attention its team brings to every patient relationship. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.confidentsmiles4u.com.

Media Contact

ConfiDENT Dental Practice

(770) 772-0994 | Alpharetta

(770) 406-8264 | Cumming

11550 Webb Bridge Way, Suite 1, Alpharetta, GA 30005

https://www.confidentsmiles4u.com

SOURCE ConfiDENT Dental