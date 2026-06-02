Alpharetta Dentist Dr. Cesar Tapia Invited to Fellowship in the American College of Dentists

Dr. Cesar Tapia of ConfiDENT has been invited to Fellowship in the American College of Dentists, an honor extended to fewer than 4% of dentists nationwide. The recognition reflects his leadership, professional achievements, and commitment to ethics and excellence in dentistry.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesar Tapia DDS, MICOI, MAAIP, AFAAID, FACD, founder of ConfiDENT, has been invited to Fellowship in the American College of Dentists (ACD), one of the most prestigious honors in the dental profession. Nominated by two current Fellows and approved by the ACD Board of Regents, Dr. Tapia joins a distinguished group of dentists recognized for exceptional leadership, achievement, and contributions to organized dentistry and their communities.

Cesar Tapia DDS, MICOI, MAAIP, AFAAID, FACD

Founded in 1920, the American College of Dentists is the oldest major honorary organization for dentists in the United States. Its mission is to advance excellence, ethics, professionalism, and leadership in oral healthcare. Long regarded as the "conscience of dentistry," the College has played a vital role in shaping the profession through ethics initiatives, continuing education, and leadership programs that benefit both practitioners and the patients they serve.

Fellowship in the ACD is by invitation only. Candidates are nominated by two current Fellows and reviewed by a peer committee and the Board of Regents through a confidential evaluation that considers professional and community leadership, contributions, and credentials. Fewer than 4% of dentists in the United States are invited to Fellowship, making the credential one of the profession's most selective honors. Selection reflects not only clinical excellence but also a sustained record of service to the dental community and the public.

Originally from Lima, Peru, Dr. Tapia earned his Doctorate in Dental Surgery and completed his residency at the University of Colorado before establishing ConfiDENT in the North Atlanta community. He holds two master's degrees in Implantology — from the International Congress of Oral Implantology and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics — and was recently named an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. From his offices at 11550 Webb Bridge Way, Suite 1 in Alpharetta and 422 Canton Road in Cumming, Dr. Tapia provides a comprehensive range of services including general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry, All-on-X full-mouth restorations, LANAP® laser therapy, and same-day crowns.

"Being invited to Fellowship in the American College of Dentists is one of the most meaningful honors of my career," says Dr. Cesar Tapia. "The College's mission of advancing excellence, ethics, professionalism, and leadership reflects the values I have worked to bring to my patients and to the dental community every day. I am grateful to the Fellows who nominated me, and I look forward to contributing to the College's ongoing work in support of the profession and the public it serves."

Dr. Tapia's invitation comes on the heels of several other recent recognitions, including his designation as an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and ConfiDENT's naming as a Top Patient Rated Dentist in Alpharetta. He will be formally inducted at an upcoming ACD ceremony.

More About ConfiDENT and Dr. Cesar Tapia

ConfiDENT is a dental practice serving the North Atlanta community from two locations in Alpharetta and Cumming, Georgia. Led by Dr. Cesar Tapia, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services including routine and preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, All-on-X full-mouth restorations, LANAP® and LAPIP® laser therapy, orthodontics, same-day crowns with CEREC technology, extractions, wisdom teeth removal, and emergency dental care. The Alpharetta office is located at 11550 Webb Bridge Way, Suite 1, Alpharetta, GA 30005, and the Cumming office is located at 422 Canton Road, Cumming, GA. For more information about Dr. Cesar Tapia or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.confidentsmiles4u.com.

Media Contact

Allison January

ConfiDENT

11550 Webb Bridge Way, Suite 1

Alpharetta, GA 30005

(770) 772-0994

https://confidentsmiles4u.com

SOURCE ConfiDENT Dental