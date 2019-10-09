AlphaSense Announces Key Executives in Customer Success, Business Development and Marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, Inc., the leading AI-based search engine for market intelligence, enabling investment firms and corporations to find the critical data points they need to drive strategic decisions, today announced the additions of Jonathan Palmer as Vice President of Business Development, Sam Slevin as Vice President of Customer Success, and Amy Holtzman as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Following the recent close of a $50 million Series B funding round led by Innovation Endeavors, the expanded senior team continues to drive business growth and expansion for AlphaSense.

Jonathan Palmer, Vice President of Business Development, AlphaSense Sam Slevin, Vice President of Customer Success, AlphaSense Amy Holtzman, Senior Vice President of Marketing, AlphaSense

As Vice President of Business Development, Jonathan Palmer will lead corporate development and spearhead new partnerships for AlphaSense. Previously, Palmer worked at Dow Jones where he headed global licensing and content partnerships, and was responsible for developing relationships with more than 1,600 partners. He has a tenured history in various advisory and business development roles and will be critical in helping AlphaSense continue to scale.

Sam Slevin joins AlphaSense as the Vice President of Customer Success. Slevin brings more than a decade of experience in customer success and account management leadership within high growth companies and in the financial services market. Most recently, he acted as the VP of Account Management and Customer Success at The Muse, where he grew the team by 85% YoY. Prior to The Muse, Slevin held leadership positions with Axial and FactSet. As the AlphaSense client base continues its rapid growth, Slevin will oversee AlphaSense's everyday realization of its core value of Customer Obsession.

Additionally, Amy Holtzman joins AlphaSense as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, leading functions including demand generation, product marketing, and corporate communications. With over 15 years' experience in B2B SaaS marketing, Holtzman most recently acted as the Vice President of Marketing at Splash where she doubled marketing's contribution to pipeline and revenue. Holtzman will be instrumental in AlphaSense's continued growth and expansion.

"The key to our continued rapid growth and adoption across the market lies in the strength of our leadership team," said Jack Kokko, CEO and Co-founder of AlphaSense. "The addition of these exceptional individuals highlights our focus on building and fostering an outstanding pool of leadership talent within the company."

AlphaSense is used by more than 1,000 enterprise customers, including more than 50% of the S&P 100 corporations and 66% of the 50 largest global investment firms. The platform leverages groundbreaking AI and NLP to deliver highly relevant real-time market intelligence to its users, saving them hours and providing the confidence of not missing pivotal information. The company continues to expand rapidly through new hires and new product innovation as it continues to solve a problem that affects all large companies across every industry, enabling knowledge workers worldwide to acquire critical business insights and data with great speed and confidence.

