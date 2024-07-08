AlphaSense Completes Acquisition Of Tegus

The $930m acquisition brings customers unmatched insights from a vast content library covering public and private companies, combined with AlphaSense's market-leading AI search technology

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced it has closed its acquisition of Tegus, a leading provider of expert research, private company content, financial data, and workflow tools. As part of this deal, AlphaSense also closed a new $650 million funding round, co-led by Viking Global Investors and BDT & MSD Partners, and joined by new investors, J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Blue Owl Capital, Alkeon Capital, as well as existing investors including Alphabet's CapitalG and Goldman Sachs Alternatives. This financing brings AlphaSense's valuation to $4 billion.

The signing of the acquisition of Tegus was announced on June 11, 2024. Together, AlphaSense and Tegus will accelerate growth, innovation, and content expansion, bringing their complementary product and content capabilities together to enable customers to unearth even more comprehensive insights from thousands of content sets.

AlphaSense will add Tegus employees to its workforce across offices in Chicago, Vancouver, and Waterford, Ireland, most of whom remain focused on scaling Tegus's world-class library of expert transcripts and enhancing the capabilities of its financial data and workflow tools.

About AlphaSense

The world's most sophisticated companies rely on AlphaSense to remove uncertainty from decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense delivers insights that matter from content you can trust. Our universe of public and private content includes equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Our platform is trusted by over 4,000 enterprise customers, including a majority of the S&P 500.

Founded in 2011, AlphaSense is headquartered in New York City with over 1,500 people across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com .

About Tegus

Tegus is an end-to-end research platform that seamlessly combines expert insights, company filings and comprehensive KPIs and financial data, empowering investors to find critical insights quickly, easily create comparables and update models, and develop powerful perspectives to inform their investment decisions. Tegus's proprietary content set now includes more than 100,000 expert call transcripts, financial coverage of more than 4,000 public companies and industry comps and analysis on more than 50 sectors. Tegus acquired BamSEC and then Canalyst, bringing two beloved investment research tools into the Tegus platform to combine powerful quantitative and qualitative data together in a single suite.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaSense