AlphaSense Continues Global Expansion in Asia Pacific with New Regional Hub in Singapore

News provided by

AlphaSense

23 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

Fueled by strong growth in customer demand in the Asia-Pacific region, AlphaSense opens a new office in Singapore to build up its local customer support

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, today announced its continued expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with a new regional hub in Singapore. The expansion, in response to strong customer demand in the region, will support AlphaSense's growing global footprint, enabling the company to better serve its existing APAC client base while bolstering its capacity to scale customer growth.

Continue Reading

The announcement of AlphaSense's regional hub closely follows several significant company milestones in 2023, including the launch of its generative AI capabilities, Smart Summaries, as well as a $100 million addition to its $225 million Series D financing round in April led by CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund, valuing the company at $1.8 billion.

AlphaSense's customer base now includes more than 4,000 enterprise customers and represents the region's most influential sectors, including 7 of the top 10 asset management firms in APAC and leading companies in wide-ranging industries such as life sciences, energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology—many with existing users in APAC today. Customers in the region include Chugai Pharmaceutical, Samsung, Petronas, HSBC, Hong Kong's Sylebra Capital, Singapore's YH2 Capital Management, and many more. The new office—and AlphaSense's investment in growing its presence in the region—will help provide existing and new customers in Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, and the entire APAC region with greater levels of support.

"We are delighted to establish our new office in Singapore, especially as we continue to see growing demand for enterprise market intelligence solutions across the Asia-Pacific region," said Daniel Sanchez-Grant, SVP of International Corporate Sales. "Singapore's thriving market and impressive talent pool makes it a critical economic hub for AlphaSense to establish roots and build a best-in-class sales and support team dedicated to serving the region."

AlphaSense has also expanded coverage within Wall Street Insights® (WSI), its exclusive aftermarket research product, to expertise from APAC's top analyst teams, including Macquarie, HSBC, and Mordor Intelligence. Currently, users can search in the AlphaSense platform across non-English content in eight different languages, including Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

"The Asia-Pacific region is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing economies in the world," said Kiva Kolstein, President and Chief Revenue Officer of AlphaSense. "This expansion not only strengthens our global presence but also promises significant opportunities for accelerated company growth, furthering our mission to enable more professionals across every industry to make better decisions with confidence and speed."

AlphaSense plans to employ more than 30 people in Singapore by 2024, in roles spanning sales, content, marketing, and customer support, including a Country Manager to lead the office. The expansion into APAC is the most recent example of AlphaSense's expanding global footprint—in September 2022, AlphaSense opened an office in Germany, adding to its existing footprint in the U.S., U.K., Finland, and India.

About AlphaSense
AlphaSense is a market intelligence and search platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients' own research content. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 1,000 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, Germany, India, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com.

Media Contact:
Remi Duhé
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AlphaSense

Also from this source

AlphaSense Receives 14th US Patent for its Innovative Market Intelligence Platform

AlphaSense Raises $100M Led By Alphabet's CapitalG to Fuel Innovation in AI and Market Intelligence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.