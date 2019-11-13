AlphaSense Shortlisted for The Ultimate Fintech Workplace Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, Inc., the leading AI-based search engine for market intelligence, enabling investment firms and corporations to find the critical information they need to drive strategic decisions, today announced the company has been shortlisted for The Ultimate Fintech Workplace Awards. The award, presented by Harrington Starr, showcases the most innovative and forward-thinking work environments in the fintech industry.

Submissions were collected from a variety of companies in various stages of their business from start-ups to well established financial institutions like tier-one banks and hedge funds. The esteemed judging panel included executives from within the financial industry who identified ten categories the honorees excel in, including shaping transformation in the industry; learning backed by investment; people & leadership; personal growth; culture & values; tailored engagement; work/ life balance; compensation and benefits; diversity; and a positive working environment.

"Being shortlisted for The Ultimate Fintech Workplace Awards means a lot to us at AlphaSense because our continued success is built upon our outstanding team and our collaborative culture," said Jack Kokko, CEO and Co-founder at AlphaSense. "We are honored to be recognized for the ten key categories highlighted by the judges as each speaks to a tentpole of the working environment that we've cultivated at AlphaSense. We thank the judges' panel for this recognition and thank our employees for their continued commitment."

Following the recent close of a $50 million Series B funding round led by Innovation Endeavors, AlphaSense is in the midst of an exciting period of growth and scale. The company recently welcomed three new hires to their executive team - Jonathan Palmer as Vice President of Business Development, Sam Slevin as Vice President of Customer Success, and Amy Holtzman as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Focused on continuing to drive product innovation, market expansion, and fulfilling its core value commitment to Customer Obsession, these new hires and the entire AlphaSense team will continue to foster an outstanding work environment.

Looking to the near future, the company plans to continue to expand the team as well as its reach and geographic presence with new offices in the US and abroad in 2020.

AlphaSense provides a revolutionary AI-based market intelligence search engine for investment firms and corporations. Our platform combines clients' internal content with the world's most valuable business and market information including broker research, call transcripts, company reports, news and trade journals. Seamlessly aggregating thousands of data sources, our groundbreaking semantic search engine captures variations in human language, accurately recognizing millions of business and financial terms and their synonyms, as well as companies, industries, topics and trends. Leveraging AlphaSense, corporations and financial firms make confident, quick decisions, enabling them to win in their markets. Used globally by many of the world's top financial and corporate firms, AlphaSense is headquartered in New York with offices in London, Helsinki, India, and across the US.

