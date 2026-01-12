AlphaSense to Outline AI Trends Impacting Drug Discovery and R&D Investment in Biotech and Pharmaceutical Industries at Fierce JPM Week Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense , the AI platform redefining market intelligence for the business and financial world, today announced it is sponsoring Fierce JPM Week , one of the world's most influential healthcare and biotech events, as industry leaders navigate imperatives to redefine business models, understand policy reforms, and dissect new economics of drug development alongside strategizing for advances in AI and data science.

In addition, AlphaSense Director of Healthcare Research Sara Mallatt will be a featured speaker at the conference, themed "The Great Reset: Navigating Science, Capital, and Policy at the Crossroads". Fierce JPM Week brings together executives and senior leaders from more than 400 biotech, pharma, and investment organizations for discussions on industry deals, partnerships, and innovations that will define the future.

The global healthcare industry is at an inflection point, shifting from the past year dominated by defensive maneuvering in reaction to high-magnitude threats – such as the patent cliff, regulatory and political volatility, and new prescription drug pricing rules under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) – into a new era that requires strategic transformation.

These recent pressures suggest that the healthcare industry will need to build toward structural changes that ensure long-term prosperity, including using AI to slash the time and expense required to develop therapies and deliver care.

"While 2025 was a period of diagnosis and defense, 2026 will likely be a year of execution and fundamental transformation as firms race to ensure long-term financial viability," said Mallatt. "I expect a critical path to transformation for healthcare and biotech companies to be the use of AI to offset the relentlessly escalating cost and time of bringing new therapies to market, supporting M&A strategies, and raising confidence in an asset's probability of success. AI platforms that offer not just information, but reasoning velocity – or how fast companies can move from insight to action – will be the defining capability of the next economic era for biopharma leadership."

Mallatt will join the panel, "Beyond the Lab: How AI is Reshaping Portfolio Strategy, Capital Allocation, and R&D Investment in Biopharma," taking place at 11:20 a.m. PT on January 14. The panel, which also features leaders from AbbVie, Evidation, GSK, and Zoetis, will deliberate how AI is being applied to portfolio strategy and business development, AI's impact on research and development investment decisions, and how boards and investors are weighing AI-driven analysis in today's capital-constrained market.

With the rapid pace of healthcare innovation, shifting market dynamics, and evolving regulations, traditional approaches to market intelligence monitoring are no longer sufficient. AlphaSense is the AI platform trusted by 92% of the largest life sciences companies for their market research needs, including tracking industry trends. Learn more about how leading healthcare organizations are accelerating time to insight and action with AlphaSense AI here .

AlphaSense is the AI platform redefining market intelligence and workflow orchestration, trusted by thousands of leading organizations to drive faster, more confident decisions in business and finance. The platform combines domain-specific AI with a vast content universe of over 500 million premium business documents — including equity research, earnings calls, expert interviews, filings, news, and internal proprietary content. Purpose-built for speed, accuracy, and enterprise-grade security, AlphaSense helps teams extract critical insights, uncover market-moving trends, and automate complex workflows with high-quality outputs. With AI solutions like Generative Search, Generative Grid, and Deep Research, AlphaSense delivers the clarity and depth professionals need to navigate complexity and obtain accurate, real-time information quickly. For more information, visit www.alpha-sense.com .

