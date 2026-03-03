AlphaSix Awarded GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract SIN for Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS), Expanding Cybersecurity Support for Federal Agencies

STERLING, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSix, a provider of cybersecurity and IT mission support services to federal and public sector organizations, announced today that it has successfully passed the technical evaluation for all subcategories under Special Item Number (SIN) 54151HACS on the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

The Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) SIN enables federal agencies to quickly procure specialized cybersecurity services from pre-vetted vendors. Passing the technical evaluation across all HACS subcategories confirms that AlphaSix met GSA's rigorous standards for technical capability, past performance, personnel qualifications, and operational maturity.

"Achieving technical approval for every HACS category demonstrates our readiness to support agencies operating in complex, high-stakes environments," said Jeff Posey, President & CEO at AlphaSix. "Federal missions demand cybersecurity partners who understand compliance frameworks, evolving threats, and operational realities. This milestone validates our ability to deliver that level of support."

Under the HACS SIN, AlphaSix is now qualified to provide federal customers with a full spectrum of cybersecurity services via their GSA MAS contract, including:

Penetration testing and vulnerability assessments

Risk and compliance evaluations aligned to federal standards

Incident response and threat analysis

Security architecture design and engineering

Continuous diagnostics, monitoring, and remediation support

AlphaSix's cybersecurity professionals bring experience supporting sensitive federal systems and environments, with many team members holding advanced certifications and active security clearances. The company's approach emphasizes mission alignment, measurable risk reduction, and integration with existing agency infrastructure and processes.

The HACS SIN program was established to help agencies address emerging cyber threats while reducing procurement lead time and administrative burden. By qualifying across all subcategories, AlphaSix is positioned to support a wide range of agency requirements—from targeted assessments to enterprise-scale cybersecurity programs.

About AlphaSix

A Leader and Disruptor in Federal IT Solutions

AlphaSix delivers innovative, vendor-agnostic solutions that unlock the full potential of government data. Since 2011, federal agencies have relied on AlphaSix for the hardware, software, and expertise needed to overcome complex challenges and achieve operational excellence.

Our mission-aligned designs are woven into every layer of an agency's technical infrastructure. As a recognized innovator in the federal IT space, AlphaSix integrates cutting-edge technologies—including Generative AI—to drive efficiency, compliance, and quality across operations.

CMMI-appraised, ISO 9001-certified, and backed by strategic partnerships, AlphaSix is well-positioned to lead in a rapidly evolving market. With major trends in AI, cybersecurity, and IT modernization reshaping the federal landscape, AlphaSix continues to deliver tailored, high-impact solutions that advance mission performance.

For more information, visit www.alphasix.com

