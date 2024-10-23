Alpine Power Systems Achieves Recertification for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001

DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is proud to announce the successful recertification of three ISO standards: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001. This achievement follows a series of comprehensive audits conducted by independent, third-party experts, reaffirming Alpine's commitment to the highest standards of quality, environmental responsibility, and health and safety.

ISO 9001 focuses on quality management systems (QMS), ensuring that organizations consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements while enhancing customer satisfaction.

Alpine's Recertification of ISO 9001, 14001, & 45001.

ISO 14001 sets out the criteria for an environmental management system (EMS), helping companies minimize their environmental footprint, meet applicable regulations, and continually improve in areas such as resource efficiency and waste reduction.

ISO 45001 is the global standard for occupational health and safety (OHS) management systems, designed to prevent work-related injuries and illnesses and promote safe and healthy workplaces.

Donna Prahl, Alpine Power Systems' Director of Compliance, commented on the significance of these recertifications: "We are extremely proud to have earned recertification for our ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards. These certifications are a validation of our longstanding commitment to quality processes, reducing environmental impact, and ensuring the health and safety of our team and customers. They reflect our dedication to continuous improvement and maintaining the highest standards across all areas of our business."

This recertification underscores Alpine Power Systems' unwavering focus on excellence, sustainability, and employee well-being, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in their industry.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

Related Links

Homepage: https://alpinepowersystems.com

About Us: https://alpinepowersystems.com/about-us/

ISO Certifications: https://alpinepowersystems.com/resources/iso-certifications

SOURCE Alpine Power Systems