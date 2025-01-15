DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems, a national leader in critical power solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of MS Power & Battery LLC, doing business as, Austin Power Sales & Service, headquartered in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2003 by Michael Segalotto, Austin Power Sales & Service specializes in data center battery and UPS products and services, providing solutions across the entire state of Texas. This acquisition marks Alpine Power Systems' 28th acquisition and further enhances its capabilities and reach within the critical power sector.

Alpine Power Systems Acquires Austin Power Sales & Service

Austin Power Sales & Service brings over two decades of expertise in supporting data centers with reliable power solutions, complementing Alpine's mission to deliver unmatched service and innovative solutions to its customers.

Michael Segalotto, founder of Austin Power Sales & Service, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

"Since founding Austin Power in 2003, our mission has been to provide unparalleled service and support to Texas businesses. Joining Alpine Power Systems marks an exciting new chapter, allowing us to expand our reach and capabilities while continuing to prioritize the needs of our customers. Alpine's reputation for excellence and innovation is one we're proud to align with."

Jon Centella, Vice President of Critical Power Sales for Alpine, emphasized the significance of this acquisition:

"Austin Power Sales & Service has established itself as a trusted partner in the critical power industry, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the Alpine family. This acquisition not only expands our footprint in Texas but also strengthens our ability to deliver best-in-class critical power solutions to customers nationwide. We're excited to work together to drive growth and innovation in the years to come."

With this acquisition, Alpine Power Systems continues its strategy of growth through partnerships and innovation, positioning itself as a leading provider of comprehensive critical power, motive power, and telecom solutions. Austin Power's team and expertise will integrate seamlessly into Alpine's Critical Power Division, reinforcing its commitment to supporting data centers and other mission-critical industries across the United States.

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded its operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001 Quality, 14001 Environmental, and 45001 Health & Safety Certified.

SOURCE Alpine Power Systems