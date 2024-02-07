Alpine Power Systems Expands Critical Power Division with New North Carolina Facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems is pleased to announce that their Critical Power Division has expanded its footprint into the Carolinas with the addition of their new facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. The expansion is a response to the growth of their business within the data center, telecom, and utility sectors. To facilitate this growth, Alpine is hiring several operational staff members to fuel the development of this key market.

Alpine's New Charlotte, North Carolina Office

Alpine has expanded its operations with a new 6,700 square foot facility aimed at bolstering solutions for customers across key metropolitan areas in the Carolinas, including but not limited to Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Charleston, and Columbia. This initiative has led to additional investments in new vehicles, equipment, and tooling. Alpine's new facility is located at 332 Atando Ave #400, Charlotte, NC 28206.

Alpine looks forward to providing industry-leading critical power solutions including battery systems, UPS systems, PDU's, generators, and testing equipment to customers across North & South Carolina.

Jon Centella, Alpine's Vice President of Critical Power Sales says: "Alpine is thrilled about our on-going expansion into the Carolinas. Our latest facility in Charlotte reflects our commitment to being the leading power solution provider in the Carolinas and beyond. We pledge to deliver best-in-class solutions to meet the critical power needs of both our current and future customers."

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in their industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 Companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001:2015 Quality, 14001:2015 Environmental, and ISO 45001:2018 Health & Safety Certified.

