Alpine Power Systems Launches PowerMAX Fleet Motive Power Offerings

Sean Davis, Vice President of Sales for Alpine Power Systems said, "We are proud to announce the launch of our large, high quality PowerMAX Fleet inventory of used and rental batteries and chargers for the material handling marketplace. Alpine has invested millions of dollars into one of the nation's largest inventories, providing an unmatched 'up-time guarantee', and shipping from our state-of-the-art facility. We continue to take the commitments that we make to our customers seriously, and this investment ensures that their needs are met."

All of Alpine's PowerMAX Fleet offerings are put through a rigorous certification process to ensure the customer gets the best products available. To find out more visit: https://alpinepowersystems.com/motive-power-products/motive-power-batteries/powermax-fleet-used-rental-forklift-batteries/

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in backup power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in our industry. Alpine is a profitable and growing company supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies.

