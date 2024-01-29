ALPLA Successfully Deploys Icertis Contract Intelligence to Drive Efficiency and Enable Compliance

HARD, Austria and BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced ALPLA Group's successful deployment of Icertis Contract Intelligence to advance its procurement, sales, and legal operations by streamlining contracting management across the enterprise. ALPLA, a global leader in packaging solutions, will leverage the Icertis platform to enable organization-wide visibility and collaboration through contract automation to accelerate revenue, reduce costs, better-manage risk, and ensure compliance.

The go-live of Icertis at ALPLA, Icertis' first customer in Austria, comes less than a year after the company embarked on a digital transformation initiative to modernize contract management and improve efficiency across its headquarters in Austria and its more than 177 sites in 45 countries.

"Before implementing Icertis, ALPLA's contract processes were disparate, and it was difficult to manage compliance during contract creation and post-signature from a global perspective," said Dr. Christian Sparl, Head of Legal, ALPLA. "We chose Icertis because of the company's differentiation in the market and ability to provide a sophisticated contract intelligence platform that would automate contract creation while also centralizing data across systems to ensure transparency and compliance after the contracts are signed."

Since implementing Icertis, ALPLA has gained significant visibility into its commercial relationships and realized:

A significant decrease in contract cycle time due to the integration of Icertis with an eSignature tool;

Improved contracting process with standardization and automation across 12 contract configurations that reduce manual tasks and support efficiency; and

Greater cohesiveness across geographies with 30 bilingual and single-language contract templates designed to help the company better manage risk and demonstrate compliance.

"Using Icertis, ALPLA has digitized the entire contracting process, structuring the data in contracts, and connecting this critical business data with operational systems to provide a single source of truth and process automation," said Roman Howe, Vice President of Customer Advocacy in Europe for Icertis. "With ALPLA's successful go live, the company can ensure the intent of every contract is correctly memorialized and fully realized across the enterprise to help reduce costs and ultimately increase revenue."

