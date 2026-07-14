Alport Syndrome Market to Grow at a Tremendous 47% CAGR Through 2036, Driven by Emerging Therapies and Expanding Clinical Pipeline | DelveInsight

The Alport syndrome market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years, driven by advancements in genetic diagnostics, increasing disease awareness, and the introduction of targeted therapies such as ELX-02 (Exaluren) (Eloxx Pharmaceuticals), Vonafexor (Enyo Pharma), BAY3401016 (Evotec and Bayer), Setanaxib (Asahi Kasei), Atrasentan (VANRAFIA) [Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics)], and others.

LAS VEGAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Alport Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Alport syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Alport Syndrome Market Summary

The market size for Alport syndrome was found to be USD 27 million in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest Alport syndrome treatment market size, approximately 88% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The total prevalent cases of Alport syndrome in the 7MM were ~203,800 in 2025, which are estimated to increase by 2036.

in 2025, which are estimated to increase by 2036. Leading Alport syndrome companies, such as Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Enyo Pharma, Evotec, Bayer, Asahi Kasei, Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics), Travere Therapeutics, Renalys Pharma, ZyVersa Therapeutics, River 3 Renal, Bain Capital Life Sciences, and others, are developing new Alport syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the Alport syndrome market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new Alport syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the Alport syndrome market in the coming years. The promising Alport syndrome therapies in clinical trials include ELX-02 (Exaluren), Vonafexor, BAY3401016, Setanaxib, Atrasentan (VANRAFIA), Sparsentan (FILSPARI), VAR 200, R3R01, and others.

Discover Alport syndrome new treatment @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/alport-syndrome-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Alport Syndrome Market

Rising Awareness and Improved Genetic Diagnosis: Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients, coupled with advances in genetic testing and next-generation sequencing (NGS), has significantly improved the early diagnosis of Alport syndrome.

Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients, coupled with advances in genetic testing and next-generation sequencing (NGS), has significantly improved the early diagnosis of Alport syndrome. Increasing Adoption of Precision Medicine: The shift toward precision medicine is driving the development of targeted therapies based on the genetic mutations responsible for Alport syndrome. Personalized treatment approaches are expected to improve clinical outcomes while creating new commercial opportunities for pharmaceutical companies.

The shift toward precision medicine is driving the development of targeted therapies based on the genetic mutations responsible for Alport syndrome. Personalized treatment approaches are expected to improve clinical outcomes while creating new commercial opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. Advancements in Genetic Diagnostics and Hereditary Disease Detection: Advancements in genetic screening technologies, coupled with increased awareness of family history and hereditary kidney disorders, are improving the identification of mutations linked to Alport syndrome. These innovations enable earlier diagnosis, timely intervention, and better disease monitoring, thereby driving the need for more effective treatment options.

Advancements in genetic screening technologies, coupled with increased awareness of family history and hereditary kidney disorders, are improving the identification of mutations linked to Alport syndrome. These innovations enable earlier diagnosis, timely intervention, and better disease monitoring, thereby driving the need for more effective treatment options. Emergence of Novel Disease-Modifying Therapies: The Alport syndrome market expansion is anticipated to be driven by a gradually evolving pipeline, including emerging therapies such as ELX-02 (Exaluren) (Eloxx Pharmaceuticals), Vonafexor (Enyo Pharma), BAY3401016 (Evotec and Bayer), Setanaxib (Asahi Kasei), Atrasentan (VANRAFIA) [Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics)], Sparsentan (FILSPARI) (Travere Therapeutics and Renalys Pharma), VAR 200 (ZyVersa Therapeutics), R3R01 (River 3 Renal and Bain Capital Life Sciences), and others.

Download the report to understand the top emerging Alport syndrome gene therapy @ Alport Syndrome Clinical Trials

As per Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, ELX-02 is expected to garner the first mover advantage in Alport syndrome, apart from being the first gene therapy with reduced frequency of administration (8 weeks).

DelveInsight's Alport Syndrome Market Report delivers executive-level intelligence on the evolving market landscape, integrating epidemiology, treatment practices, competitive dynamics, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the major markets through 2034. Built on a rigorous methodology combining comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews with key opinion leaders and industry experts, and proprietary patient-based forecasting models, the report provides a reliable foundation for strategic planning. Designed for pharmaceutical and biotech executives, it enables informed decisions on portfolio strategy, business development, market entry, investment prioritization, and commercial planning.

Alport Syndrome Market Analysis

Current therapeutic approaches are designed to delay the onset of kidney failure, preserve renal function, and extend patient survival by addressing the underlying manifestations of the disease.

At present, no therapies have been specifically approved for the treatment of Alport syndrome. Clinical management largely depends on repurposed chronic kidney disease treatments, including angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), and comprehensive supportive care . For patients who progress to end-stage kidney disease, kidney transplantation remains the definitive treatment option.

. For patients who progress to end-stage kidney disease, kidney transplantation remains the definitive treatment option. Among available interventions, inhibition of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) with ACE inhibitors or ARBs represents the standard therapeutic strategy because of its well-established antihypertensive, antiproteinuric, and renoprotective benefits.

with ACE inhibitors or ARBs represents the standard therapeutic strategy because of its well-established antihypertensive, antiproteinuric, and renoprotective benefits. Increasing emphasis is being placed on the early initiation of ACE inhibitor therapy, particularly in patients with X-linked Alport syndrome (XLAS) and autosomal recessive Alport syndrome (ARAS), where timely treatment has been associated with improved long-term renal outcomes.

Meanwhile, the therapeutic pipeline for Alport syndrome continues to expand, with several companies advancing novel investigational candidates. These include ENYO Pharma (vonafexor/EYP001), Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELX-02 and exaluren), Asahi Kasei (setanaxib), Bayer and Evotec (BAY3401016), River 3 Renal and Bain Capital Life Sciences (R3R01), Novartis (atrasentan), and Travere Therapeutics and Renalys Pharma (sparsentan/FILSPARI), among others. These emerging therapies have the potential to reshape the Alport syndrome treatment landscape and drive market growth over the forecast period.

Alport Syndrome Competitive Landscape

Some of the Alport syndrome medications under development include ELX-02 (Exaluren) (Eloxx Pharmaceuticals), Vonafexor (Enyo Pharma), BAY3401016 (Evotec and Bayer), Setanaxib (Asahi Kasei), Atrasentan (VANRAFIA) [Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics)], Sparsentan (FILSPARI) (Travere Therapeutics and Renalys Pharma), VAR 200 (ZyVersa Therapeutics), R3R01 (River 3 Renal and Bain Capital Life Sciences), and others.

Enyo Pharma's Vonafexor is a once-daily, orally administered, non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist engineered with a distinctive chemical scaffold that enhances kidney-targeted delivery. By modulating metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic signaling pathways, the therapy is intended to address the underlying mechanisms of renal damage and extracellular matrix remodeling associated with kidney disease.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals' ELX-02 is a synthetic aminoglycoside designed to restore the production of full-length, functional proteins in diseases caused by nonsense mutations. Administered via subcutaneous or inhalational routes, ELX-02 promotes ribosomal read-through of premature termination codons (PTCs), enabling the synthesis of functional proteins. The therapy targets the CFTR protein, while preclinical studies have also demonstrated its potential in genetic kidney disorders driven by nonsense mutations. ELX-02 is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial (NCT05448755) for the treatment of Alport syndrome in patients harboring nonsense mutations.

Asahi Kasei's Setanaxib is an investigational dual NADPH oxidase (NOX) inhibitor that selectively inhibits NOX4 and NOX1, enzymes that are overexpressed in cancer-associated fibroblasts and implicated in fibrotic disease processes. The therapy is currently undergoing a Phase II proof-of-concept study for Alport syndrome. In recognition of its potential, both the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of Alport syndrome in September and October 2023, respectively.

Evotec and Bayer's BAY3401016 is a monoclonal antibody directed against Semaphorin 3A (Sema3A), an extracellular guidance protein that plays a critical role in regulating the actin cytoskeleton. Disruption of the actin cytoskeleton, particularly within podocytes, is a hallmark of Alport syndrome pathology. Because Sema3A expression is elevated in injured kidneys and contributes to the progression of acute and chronic kidney disease, BAY3401016 is being developed as a potential first-in-class therapy for Alport syndrome. The treatment aims to slow disease progression, delay the onset of end-stage renal disease, and potentially improve associated hearing impairment. The candidate is currently in Phase II clinical development through a collaboration between Bayer and Evotec.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Alport syndrome market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Alport syndrome market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform Alport syndrome treatment @ Alport Syndrome Medicaltions

Recent Developments in the Alport Syndrome Market

As per the March 2026 annual report , a Phase IIa trial of exaluren in NMAS (nonsense mutation-associated syndromes/disorders or nonsense mutation-associated diseases) has been completed, with a Phase IIb study planned for 1H 2026, pending patient enrollment and funding availability. Topline data from the 16-week placebo-controlled portion are expected by mid-2027, with final study readout anticipated by the end of 2027. However, the company currently lacks sufficient funding to support the planned Phase IIb trial in Alport syndrome.

, a Phase IIa trial of exaluren in NMAS (nonsense mutation-associated syndromes/disorders or nonsense mutation-associated diseases) has been completed, with a Phase IIb study planned for 1H 2026, pending patient enrollment and funding availability. Topline data from the 16-week placebo-controlled portion are expected by mid-2027, with final study readout anticipated by the end of 2027. However, the company currently lacks sufficient funding to support the planned Phase IIb trial in Alport syndrome. In January 2026, ENYO Pharma announced positive topline Phase II ALPESTRIA-1 results demonstrating that vonafexor slowed the decline in kidney function and delivered sustained therapeutic benefit in patients with Alport syndrome.

announced positive topline Phase II ALPESTRIA-1 results demonstrating that vonafexor slowed the decline in kidney function and delivered sustained therapeutic benefit in patients with Alport syndrome. In January 2026, ENYO Pharma targets an End-of-Phase II meeting in Q2 2026, ahead of the planned initiation of the Phase III alport syndrome study in 2H 2026.

Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Alport syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Alport syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. XLAS continues to represent the largest proportion of diagnosed cases; however, recognition of autosomal dominant and digenic forms is expanding, reshaping epidemiological distribution patterns.

The Alport syndrome treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome

Total Treated Cases of Alport Syndrome

Alport Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Alport Syndrome Market CAGR 47 % Alport Syndrome Market Size in 2025 USD 27 Million Key Alport Syndrome Companies Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Enyo Pharma, Evotec, Bayer, Asahi Kasei, Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics), Travere Therapeutics, Renalys Pharma, ZyVersa Therapeutics, River 3 Renal, Bain Capital Life Sciences, and others Key Alport Syndrome Therapies ELX-02 (Exaluren), Vonafexor, BAY3401016, Setanaxib, Atrasentan (VANRAFIA), Sparsentan (FILSPARI), VAR 200, R3R01, and others

Scope of the Alport Syndrome Market Report

Alport Syndrome Patient Population Forecast

Alport Syndrome Therapeutics Market Size

Alport Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Alport Syndrome Market Size and Trends

Alport Syndrome Market Opportunity

Alport Syndrome Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Alport Syndrome

Alport Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Alport Syndrome Market Key Insights 2 Alport Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Alport Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share of Alport Syndrome by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of Alport Syndrome by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of Alport Syndrome 7.3 Signs and Symptoms 7.4 Causes of Alport Syndrome 7.5 Pathophysiology of Alport Syndrome 7.6 Diagnosis of Alport Syndrome 7.7 Treatment of Alport Syndrome 7.8 Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome in the 7MM 8.4 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome in the 7MM 8.5 The United States 8.5.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome in the United States 8.5.2 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome in the United States 8.5.3 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome in the United States 8.5.4 Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alport Syndrome in the United States 8.5.5 Total Treated Cases of Alport Syndrome in the United States 8.6 EU4 and the UK 8.7 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Emerging Alport Syndrome Therapies 10.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Therapies 10.2 ELX-02 (Exaluren): Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activity 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Vonafexor: Enyo Pharma 10.4 BAY3401016: Evotec and Bayer 10.5 Setanaxib: Asahi Kasei 10.6 Atrasentan (VANRAFIA): Novartis (Chinook Therapeutics) 10.7 Sparsentan (FILSPARI): Travere Therapeutics and Renalys Pharma 11 Alport Syndrome: Seven Major Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Market Outlook of Alport Syndrome 11.3 Conjoint Analysis of Alport Syndrome 11.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Total Market Size of Alport Syndrome in the 7MM 11.6 Total Market Size of Alport Syndrome by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 The United States Alport Syndrome Market 11.7.1 Total Market Size of Alport Syndrome in the United States 11.7.2 Total Market Size of Alport Syndrome by Therapies in the United States 11.8 EU4 and the UK Alport Syndrome Market 11.9 Japan Alport Syndrome Market 12 Unmet Needs 13 SWOT Analysis 14 KOL Views 15 Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The US 15.2 In EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 15.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 15.5 Market Access and Reimbursement in Rare Disorders 16 Bibliography 17 Alport Syndrome Market Report Methodology

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