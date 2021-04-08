alpscontrols.com hires Building Automation Controls Industry Veteran as Global Sales Director

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- alpscontrols.com announced today that it hired Building Automation Controls industry veteran Josh Felperin as Global Sales Director.

Mr. Felperin brings 17 years of results-driven sales strategy, marketing and brand management to alpscontrols.com, where he'll be tasked with increasing sales through new and existing customers, and expanding the markets served by alpscontrols.com and eParts Services LLC.

"Josh brings with him an extraordinary level of experience and firsthand relationships with the controls and mechanical contractors who buy our parts online," said David Meyers, alpscontrols.com CEO and President. "His tremendous reputation as a strategic partner, along with his impressive network of industry leaders, will bring extraordinary value to our customers."

Before alpscontrols.com, Mr. Felperin served in several capacities for 13 years at Siemens Building Products, working most recently as a Senior National Sales Manager. In this position, he managed the growth of their indirect building automation channel and directed a national, diversified team of ten Territory Managers. Previously at Siemens, Felperin served as a territory manager covering all of New York City and New Jersey and was also given responsibility for the company's southeast territory.

Josh Felperin said, "I am very excited to be joining alpscontrols.com and working with both the alpscontrols.com and eParts Services LLC teams. They have an excellent reputation for creating service-based relationships with a foundation of honest communication and trust, which has always been my goal with helping customers win more projects."

Mr. Felperin holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from Southern Illinois University, and is currently earning his Executive MBA degree from the University of South Florida.

alpscontrols.com is the leading online marketplace for HVAC and building automation control parts and peripherals in the Americas, offering hundreds of millions of products from over 140 of the industry's most well-known and respected brands. The company's unique and innovative business model delivers unparalleled service, selection, convenience, productivity, and price to controls contractors all over the world looking for a better, more efficient way to buy parts.

eParts Services LLC challenges the status quo by providing innovative B2B eCommerce platforms on a Platform as a Service basis, optimizing the way their partners do business. From custom branding, product organization, customer service, accounting, and marketing, the company offers a variety of highly scalable and easily customizable options made to facilitate frictionless eCommerce transactions for both standard and highly configurable products.

SOURCE alpscontrols.com

Related Links

http://alpscontrols.com

