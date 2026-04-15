Alquist Sells 14 3D Construction Printing Robots, Launches A1 Series to Enable National-Scale Deployment

One of the largest known U.S. sales of 3D construction printing systems marks next era of commercialization

GREELEY, Colo., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alquist, a pioneer in 3D construction printing technology, today announced the launch of its new A1 Series robotic arm systems alongside the first major commercial deployment of the platform. A total of 12 A1X systems have been purchased through a combination of Hugg & Hall and FMGI, along with 2 A1 systems that will be deployed across education and workforce programs nationwide.

The A1 Series launch comes as Alquist moves from years of successful pilots into full commercial deployment using a first-of-its-kind partnership model, with national retailers now using 3D construction printing as a repeatable project delivery method.

These robotic systems are used to 3D-print structural walls and infrastructure elements, offering a faster, more efficient alternative to traditional construction methods. By automating key phases of the building process, Alquist's technology — paired with advanced material systems from partners like Sika — addresses labor shortages, reduces material waste and accelerates timelines for both commercial and residential construction.

"3D printing is no longer experimental, it's now a compelling and viable project delivery option," said Patrick Callahan, CEO of Alquist. "With the launch of the A1 Series and this agreement with Hugg & Haul and FMGI, we're entering the next phase: widespread commercialization of a technology that brings speed, efficiency and reliability to some of the largest builders in the country."

The A1 Series includes two systems:

A1 – A compact system designed for high schools and colleges, trade schools and workforce training programs.

– A compact system designed for high schools and colleges, trade schools and workforce training programs. A1X – A rail-mounted system with expanded build volume, designed for general contractors and developers printing large-scale residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

Both models are powered by Alquist's proprietary software platform, which simplifies training, provides real-time visibility on the job site and makes the A1 line the most user-friendly 3DCP platform on the market. From setup to printing to breakdown, the systems are designed to move quickly in real-world construction environments.

"Robotic performance outside of a controlled demo depends on far more than motion control." Said Andrew Lycas, Alquist's chief technology officer. "We've focused on integrating advanced robotics software and scalable hardware, informed by data driven‑, field tested‑ operational practice, to create a system that performs predictably and accurately amid the variability of real jobsites."

Late last year, Alquist announced a landmark partnership with Walmart, FMGI, Hugg & Hall and other retailers to deliver more than a dozen 3D-printed commercial projects across the United States, the largest deployment of 3D-printed commercial buildings in U.S. history. The A1X systems announced today are central to executing that rollout.

Compared to traditional CMU block construction, Alquist's process delivers faster build timelines, requires fewer labor resources and significantly reduces material waste, advantages that become increasingly critical as retailers and communities face mounting labor, cost and sustainability pressures.

For more information on the ALQUIST A1 Series, visit Alquist3D.com.

About Alquist

Alquist is a leading construction technology company specializing in 3D-printed structures and infrastructure. Committed to affordable, sustainable, and disaster-resilient housing, Alquist leverages cutting-edge robotic 3D printing to reduce construction costs, minimize waste, and accelerate building timelines. By integrating advanced materials and automation, Alquist is redefining the future of construction. For more information, visit www.alquist3d.com.

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SOURCE Alquist 3D