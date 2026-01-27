Alrajhi Medicine to Digitize its Healthcare Operations with Oracle to Foster Better Patient and Staff Experiences

Adopts Oracle Health Foundation EHR and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to increase efficiency and drive growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alrajhi Medicine, a fast-growing private healthcare network operating multi-specialty hospitals and medical centers in Saudi Arabia, is teaming with Oracle to power its next-generation healthcare operations. By implementing Oracle Health Foundation electronic health record (EHR) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, the network can bring together its clinical and business operations to empower clinicians, staff, and leaders with near real-time data and AI-driven insights to support better decisions and care.

With this collaboration, Alrajhi Medicine, a member of Abdullah Sulaiman Al Rajhi Holding (ASAQ), has become the first private healthcare group in Saudi Arabia to adopt Oracle Health and Oracle Fusion Applications as a unified digital platform.

Modern tech for elevated care

To advance the health and wellness of its citizens, Alrajhi Medicine was seeking a unified approach across all its facilities that could easily expand as its network continues to grow. It chose Oracle technologies to help integrate its clinical and enterprise operations and create a fully connected ecosystem across its hospitals and clinics. Collectively, the Oracle solutions will help Alrajhi Medicine to easily share patient data with clinicians to inform care decisions, improve staff and patient experiences, and better align resources with patient needs.

"By deploying Oracle's next-generation clinical and enterprise solutions, we are transforming our digital operations and enabling excellence in healthcare delivery and patient care," said Omar Turjman, chief information officer, Alrajhi Medicine. "This strategic collaboration positions Alrajhi Medicine as a pioneer of smart healthcare systems in Saudi Arabia's private sector and supports our vision of becoming a leading healthcare network in the Kingdom."

Oracle Health Foundation EHR improves care coordination across teams and enhances communication between clinicians and patients. As Alrajhi Medicine continues to expand, the EHR can scale to provide a consistent user experience for clinicians regardless of their location. The EHR can also reduce administrative tasks to help drive efficiency, reduce cognitive load, and give clinicians more time to focus on patients. In tandem, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) will help the network embrace embedded AI capabilities and standardize finance and HR processes on a single platform to increase productivity, reduce costs, and enable employees to work smarter and more efficiently.

"Oracle's comprehensive healthcare offerings with advanced AI capabilities uniquely align with Alrajhi Medicine's vision of modern technology that will transform healthcare," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Our end-to-end approach offers scalability for future growth and continuous innovation. Together with Alrajhi Medicine, we're setting a new benchmark for secure, modern, and intelligent healthcare in the Middle East."

About Alrajhi Medicine Hospital

Alrajhi Medicine, a member of Abdullah Sulaiman Al Rajhi Holding (ASAQ), aims to develop and manage a network of modern hospitals and specialized medical centers across different regions of the Kingdom. The journey will begin with a pioneering hospital and a distinguished specialty center in Riyadh, followed by additional hospitals and advanced medical centers in key cities, strengthening its presence nationwide. The company's strategy focuses on integrating advanced medical technologies in collaboration with leading global institutions, including the latest in medicine and surgery, artificial intelligence and innovative approaches to treatment and prevention in functional medicine, longevity, mind & body wellness, fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Visit us at www.alrajhimedicine.com.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

