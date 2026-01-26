Voisin Consulting to Advance Pharmacovigilance Capabilities with Oracle

Oracle's leading safety platform will help Voisin enhance compliance, mitigate risk, and expand global service offerings for its pharmaceutical clients

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voisin Consulting Life Sciences (VCLS), a well-established contract research organization (CRO) with a focus on unmet medical need and rare drug clinical trials, has chosen Oracle Argus to significantly enhance its global pharmacovigilance operations. By choosing Argus, VCLS will gain proven tools to enhance and deliver comprehensive, end-to-end pharmacovigilance services to its diverse global clientele.

"As a CRO deeply invested in specialized clinical trials, delivering cutting-edge and highly efficient pharmacovigilance services is fundamental to our success and the safety of our clients' patients," said Dr. Emmanuelle Voisin, founder and chief executive officer, VCLS. "Oracle Argus provides the advanced features, configurability, and reporting requirements we need to scale our operations, boost efficiency, and provide superior service to our expanding client roster."

VCLS chose Oracle Argus for its comprehensive capabilities, industry leadership, and proven track record. Oracle Argus solution will help VCLS strengthen its safety services and meet complex sponsor requirements to support a wide array of clients.

"With today's complex regulations, CROs need a dependable, advanced safety solution," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "This collaboration demonstrates Oracle's commitment to providing life sciences organizations with the safety technology required to accelerate drug development and support patient safety worldwide."

Oracle Argus is an industry-leading, trusted solution for processing, analyzing, and reporting adverse event cases originating in pre-market and post-market drugs, biologics, vaccines, devices, and combination products. Oracle has been a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D Pharmacovigilance Technology Solutions and Consulting Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53669225, July 2025). To learn more about Oracle's pharmacovigilance portfolio visit: https://www.oracle.com/life-sciences/safety-solutions/argus-safety-case-management/.

About Oracle Life Sciences

Oracle Life Sciences is a leader in cloud technology, pharmaceutical research, and consulting, trusted globally by professionals in both large and emerging companies engaged in clinical research and pharmacovigilance, throughout the therapeutic development lifecycle, including pre- and post-drug launch activities. With more than 20 years of experience, Oracle Life Sciences is committed to supporting clinical development and leveraging real-world evidence to deliver innovation and accelerate advancements—empowering the life sciences industry to optimize patient outcomes. Learn more at www.oracle.com/life-sciences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

About VCLS

VCLS is the leading partner of global HealthTech product developers, pioneer for first-off-its-kind HealthTech offering customized strategic and operational services in regulatory science and market access, clinical research, vigilance for innovative HealthTech (biotech, medtech, digital & pharma companies. From product positioning to clinical development and patient access, VCLS's integrated multidisciplinary approach ensures your innovation is accessible to patients and commercially viable globally. Having offices in 13 countries in 4 continents with over 250 life science professionals, VCLS works globally alongside the clients as one team. For more information, visit www.voisinconsulting.com.

SOURCE Oracle