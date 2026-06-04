ALS Northwest Continues Research Investment, Strengthening Momentum Through National Collaboration

PORTLAND, Ore., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALS Northwest is accelerating progress in ALS research through continued investment and deepened national collaboration, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing treatment, prevention, and understanding of the disease.

In partnership with fellow member organizations of ALS United, ALS Northwest continues to support a growing portfolio of Collaborative Research Innovation Grants, fueling bold scientific ideas and cross-institutional collaboration designed to move the field forward faster.

"Advancing research is not optional, it's urgent," said Cassy Adams, ALS Northwest, Executive Director. "By investing in innovative science and working collectively across the ALS community, we are helping unlock new possibilities that can change the trajectory of this disease."

A portion of ALS Northwest's funding supports the work of Faranak Fattahi, PhD; Associate Professor, Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology, Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regeneration Medicine and Stem Cell Research at the University of California, San Francisco and collaborator, Sarah Kishinevsky, PhD, the co-founder and CEO of EverTree Bio.

Dr. Fattahi's project, the "Evaluation of Glioprotective Small Molecules for ALS Therapy," tests the hypothesis that certain support cells in the nervous system, called glial cells, may play a significant role in causing ALS progression, not just reacting to it. This project tests new drug compounds designed to protect these support cells from stress, with the goal of slowing or preventing damage to motor neurons and muscles in ALS.

The team will study whether strengthening these support cells can preserve movement, muscle function, and survival across multiple forms of ALS. The approach could open a new and complementary path for ALS treatment alongside therapies that directly target motor neurons.

Through strategic funding and partnership, ALS Northwest is helping sustain momentum and ensure promising discoveries to move forward.

The collaborative research program, facilitated by ALS Network, maximizes impact by streamlining infrastructure, reducing duplication, and directing more resources toward high-potential research.

Together, these efforts reflect a shared commitment to advancing research, strengthening care, and driving advocacy, ensuring continued progress and hope for people living with ALS and their loved ones.

Learn more at: ALS Northwest Research

Media Contact: Jennifer Jordan, [email protected]

SOURCE ALS United