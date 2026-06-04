ALS United Greater New York Continues Research Investment, Strengthening Momentum Through National Collaboration

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALS United Greater New York is accelerating progress in ALS research through continued investment and deepened national collaboration, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing treatment, prevention, and understanding of the disease.

In partnership with fellow member organizations of ALS United, ALS United Greater New York continues to support a growing portfolio of Collaborative Research Innovation Grants, fueling bold scientific ideas and cross-institutional collaboration designed to move the field forward faster.

"This investment in technology that could detect ALS earlier and track disease progression in real time is exactly the kind of bold science we need. New York is home to world-class research institutions, which makes it both our opportunity and our responsibility to fund discoveries that can move the entire field forward. Every investment in discovery brings us closer to breakthroughs that can redefine what's possible for families impacted by this disease," said Kristen Cocoman, President and CEO of ALS United Greater New York.

ALS United Greater New York's research funding is helping to underwrite the work of Daniel Heller, PhD and Stanislav Piletsky, PhD of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Cancer Nanomedicine Laboratory.

The project aims to improve the diagnosis and understanding of ALS using a cutting-edge sensor platform made of tiny carbon nanotubes. These sensors can detect disease-specific molecular changes in blood or spinal fluid, and machine learning analyzes the patterns to identify ALS, track disease progression, and measure treatment responses. By uncovering new biomarkers linked to ALS, this work could enable earlier diagnosis, better patient stratification, and the discovery of new therapeutic targets, ultimately transforming ALS care and research.

Through strategic funding and partnership, ALS United Greater New York is helping sustain momentum and ensure that promising discoveries move forward. The collaborative research program, facilitated by ALS Network, maximizes impact by streamlining infrastructure, reducing duplication, and directing more resources toward high-potential research.

Together, these efforts reflect a shared commitment to advancing research, strengthening care, and driving advocacy, ensuring continued progress and hope for people living with ALS and their loved ones.

Learn more at: ALS United Greater New York

Media Contact: Tiffany Card, [email protected]

SOURCE ALS United