ALS United Mid-Atlantic Honors Philadelphia Phillies at the 2024 Annual Celebration

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALS United Mid-Atlantic will honor the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2024 Annual Celebration in recognition of their 40-year commitment to Strike Out ALS. Since 1984, the Phillies have raised over $23 million for ALS United Mid-Atlantic programs that benefit ALS patients and families in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Details on speakers and the program are at www.alsannualcelebration.org

Where: Loews Philadelphia Hotel, 1200 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19107 Millenium Ballroom

When: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM

Event Details:

Remarks by Asplundh

Presentation by the Philadelphia Phillies

Tribute to Caregiving

Flame of Hope Awards for ALS Care, Advocacy and Awareness, and Research and Innovation Dale Shimer for ALS Care Maryanne Kirk for ALS Advocacy and Awareness Larry Delaney for ALS Research and Innovation

Remarks by Mandy Bell and Sarah Langs

Thank you to the sponsors who make this event possible:

Presenting Sponsors: Asplundh, Billy Lake ALS Research Fund, Philadelphia Phillies

Visionary Sponsors: Conservest Captial Advisors, Inc., Farber Family Foundation, PARX Casino

Mission Advancement Sponsors: BDO, Citizens, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Loretta and John Russo

Help and Hope Sponsors: BAYADA Home Health Care, Cozen O'Connor, Ewing Cole, Griswold Home Care, Independence Blue Cross, Julius and Ray Charlestein Foundation, Christine Kanter, Ellyn C. Phillips, Regina Schwille, Kelly and Al Slipakoff, Univest Financial

Advocate Sponsors: Karen Bishop Maxwell & Family, Susanna Foo, The Kirk Family, Robin and David Ricci, Scott's Crew, Strum Consulting Group, Inc.

About ALS United Mid-Atlantic

The mission of ALS United Mid-Atlantic is to unite and empower the ALS community through a collaborative approach to fostering bold research initiatives, advancing national and state advocacy, and providing comprehensive care and support to individuals and families affected by ALS. Each year, ALS United Mid-Atlantic serves over 1,200 people with ALS and their families across the eastern half of Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, and the state of Delaware. To learn more, visit www.alsmidatlantic.org and follow @alsmidatlantic. Learn more about ALS at: https://alsmidatlantic.org/understanding-als/what-is-als/

