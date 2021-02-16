Alsana®, a Leading Eating Disorder Treatment Provider, Introduces Gayle Devin as New CEO

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana, an eating disorder treatment provider and community with in-person programs in Alabama, California, and Missouri and virtual programs that serve clients throughout the United States, announced today that Gayle Devin, a respected healthcare leader, will serve as its new CEO. This transition comes when the need for eating disorder care and other mental health care services is at an all-time high. This trend is largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social isolation.

Devin, who most recently served as CEO for ActivStyle, a national medical supply company, also has a substantial background as a Dietitian. She is a proven and accomplished executive with an exemplary record of leading companies within the healthcare services sector and inspiring trust with industry partners. Devin's experience, and her passion for improving access to quality care, make her ideally suited to be Alsana's new leader.

Devin says her decision to join Alsana was primarily motivated by her passion for healing and helping people nurture positive relationships with food and eating. "I feel a great sense of gratitude as I join a team whose passion for healing is simply unmatched," Devin said. "I admire and embrace Alsana's guiding principles, which parallel my own personal values, and it is an honor to carry forward the extraordinary culture. It is this foundation upon which we will continue to grow and serve more people than ever who want to live a fully recovered life."

True to Alsana culture, Chief Medical Officer for Alsana, Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS, says she is eager to collaborate with Devin. "Gayle joins us at a time when we have to be growth-minded to keep our commitment to care for clients, as the need for eating disorder recovery services has never been higher or more acute," Mascolo said.

Nicole Siegfried, Ph.D., CEDS, Alsana's Chief Clinical Officer, says she is looking forward to seeing the positive impact Devin's healthcare leadership will have on maintaining Alsana's excellent treatment outcomes. "As more and more people are in need of eating disorder treatment, I am confident that Gayle's commitment to outcomes will support us in maintaining the highest quality of care."

Alsana's in-person and virtual treatment programs are built upon the Adaptive Care Model®. This model is a blueprint for their unique, holistic, and evidence-based approach to eating disorder care, which begins with meeting each client where they are in recovery and progresses by healing the whole person -- not just treating their disorder. Programs welcome all genders, all members of the LGBTQ+ community, and other marginalized groups for whom access to mental health services can be severely limited.

"Alsana exists to provide hope, healing, and lasting recovery for people struggling with some of the most life-threatening mental illnesses," Devin said. "It is important to me that our clients, their families and loved ones, and our community partners know that Alsana remains fully committed to delivering the exceptional care experience upon which they have come to rely, with the continued oversight of our current clinical leadership team. This is a commitment and responsibility that we honor and do not take lightly."

About Alsana

Alsana® is an eating recovery community that offers holistic, compassionate treatment that focuses on the total health and overall wellness of each individual client. Alsana's data-driven, evidence-based treatment is built on the foundation of the Adaptive Care Model®, a five-point approach that supports clients in every area of their lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana is proud to treat a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring disorders and serves all genders, members of the LGTBQ+ community, vegan clients, and, in 2019, they announced programming for clients with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia." Alsana offers care at the residential, day patient, and intensive outpatient levels of care in California, Missouri, and Alabama. Alsana is also proud to offer virtual PHP and IOP services to clients across the United States. Learn more about Alsana's holistic recovery experience at alsana.com or call 310-362-6526. You can also follow Alsana on social media:

