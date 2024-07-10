Alsana Enhances Eating Disorder Treatment Options with Multi-Level Care Campus in Birmingham

Clients transition seamlessly between Residential and Day Treatment in the new comprehensive, supportive environment.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana, an eating disorder recovery community, has incorporated Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) treatments into its residential treatment program in Birmingham, AL. The integration of these treatments enables those with eating disorders to remain in the same location as their needs change during their recovery and healing process.

According to a study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, 9% of Alabama residents, or roughly 430,271 people, will develop an eating disorder in their lifetime. It's one of the deadliest mental health conditions second only to opioid addiction. Knowing the signs is key to getting early treatment, which can lead to a lasting recovery.

"Our Birmingham campus provides in-patient and out-patient clients with three levels of care in a nurturing and inclusive residential environment," said Mary Elizabeth Akinaka, LPC, CEDS-S, Regional Executive Director with Alsana. "We meet our clients where they are in their recovery journey - our local in-person programs allow them stay close to home for the added support and comfort during treatment."

The Birmingham campus features:

A serene and scenic healing location in Birmingham's rolling hills

rolling hills Access to a continuum of high-quality early intervention treatment, along with inpatient and outpatient care featuring clinical, nutritional, and medical support in one centralized location

Adaptable programs that consider each adult's needs and schedules to help them return to their families, school and jobs

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating recovery community with virtual Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient ( IOP ) programs across the United States, in addition to Residential, PHP/ IOP programs in Alabama, California, and Missouri. Its eating disorder treatment program are compassion-focused, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with Alsana's Adaptive Care Model®. This whole-person approach addresses healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical , nutritional , and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring mental health conditions . Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as " diabulimia ." Learn more at www.alsana.com .

