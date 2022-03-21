Alsana®, an Eating Recovery Community, Releases 2021 Treatment Outcomes and Perception of Care Results

2021 data demonstrate the efficacy of the Adaptive Care Model® - Alsana's evidence-based, holistic approach to the treatment of eating disorders, disordered eating, and co-occurring mental health conditions.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana is an eating recovery community and treatment provider that continues to expand access to eating recovery services with in-person Residential and PHP/IOP programs located in Alabama, California, and Missouri and thriving virtual PHP/IOP programs offered throughout the United States. Built on the foundation of Alsana's Adaptive Care Model®, these treatment programs achieve industry-leading client outcomes, as reflected in Alsana's 2021 Outcomes Report, available for download at alsana.com/2021 .

Alsana is an eating recovery community.

The Adaptive Care Model , developed by leaders in the eating disorders treatment industry, prescribes an individualized, holistic care approach for clients in recovery. This evidence-based method seeks to facilitate multidimensional healing through medical, therapeutic, and nutritional care, as well as relational and movement dimensions. "The Adaptive Care Model is the lifeblood of our programs and a beacon of hope for individuals struggling with eating disorders," said Gayle Devin, CEO for Alsana. "We are here to treat people, not illnesses. We are here to offer hope that full recovery is possible. And we are here to walk alongside clients as their hope becomes a reality far better than anything they could have imagined for themselves."

The Eating Disorder Examination Questionnaire (EDE-Q), which is used to evaluate improvement in eating disorder symptoms overall, showed that Alsana clients who discharged in 2021 demonstrated statistically significant improvement in eating disorder symptoms from admission to discharge (p<.001) with an effect size of .501.

Alsana's leadership and treatment teams work collaboratively to develop, train, and create consistency across all programs and locations. "Our commitment to providing the best possible care for clients in recovery is bolstered by Alsana's investment in training, mentorship, and in cultivating a company culture built on servant leadership," said Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Medical Officer for Alsana. "We see the evidence of the positive impact these efforts have on client outcomes and feel the impact on interpersonal levels as well; it is truly an enriching experience to be part of a collaborative, multidisciplinary team that's working towards the same goal."

Alsana's care teams administer Perception of Care (PoC) Surveys when clients step down to a new level of care or discharge from Alsana, regardless of discharge type. Survey responses aid in identifying areas for improvement while also providing an opportunity for clients to reflect on their care experience and use their authentic voice. In 2021, 92 percent of 1,371 total PoC survey respondents said they would recommend Alsana to others.

"As a dynamic organization that prides itself on its commitment to the Guiding Principles of servant leadership and putting clients first, we continually refine and improve upon all that we do," said Heather Russo, LMFT, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer for Alsana. "Clients with life-threatening illnesses cannot afford for providers to stagnate. We have bolder goals for today than we had yesterday and will have even more ambitious goals tomorrow than we have now. This evolution is crucial for those seeking lasting recovery and is contingent on our agility and willingness to learn."

Statistics show that eating disorders and some common comorbidities are more prevalent in the LGBTQ+ community than in general. In 2021, the 38 percent of Alsana clients who identified as LGBTQ+ were surveyed about their perception of care. 91 percent of survey responses said the client would recommend Alsana to others, while 99 percent said they felt their sexual identity was respected and affirmed during treatment.

Alsana's virtual programs, which have served 262 clients since their inception in 2020, enable greater flexibility to accommodate unique client needs and create additional space in Alsana's in-person programs for higher-acuity clients for whom virtual programs are not appropriate. 92 percent of virtual PoC survey respondents said the client would recommend Alsana to others and 93 percent said that comprehensive care was successfully delivered in their virtual PHP/IOP programs.

Learn more and download Alsana's 2021 Treatment Outcomes Report here and follow Alsana on social media

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

MEDIA CONTACT

Jordan Watson

Chief Growth Officer

310-362-6526

[email protected]

About Alsana® Alsana is an eating recovery community and treatment provider with in-person Residential and PHP/IOP programs in Alabama, California, and Missouri, and Virtual PHP/IOP offerings across the United States. Their approach to eating disorder treatment is compassionate, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with the Adaptive Care Model®, a holistic method that seeks to address healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring disorders. Alsana's programs are designed to accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as "diabulimia." Learn more at alsana.com

SOURCE Alsana