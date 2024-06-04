Alsana's Compassion Focused Therapy Leads the Way in LGBTQ+ Eating Disorder Recovery

Innovative Approach Offers Hope and Healing During Pride Month

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana, an adaptive eating disorder recovery community, is advancing LGBTQ+ mental health care through its pioneering use of Compassion Focused Therapy (CFT). This innovative approach empowers clients to transform shame and self-criticism into acceptance and self-compassion, fostering better mood management, trigger response, and self-relations, ultimately reducing relapse rates.

As Pride Month highlights the need for inclusive and affirming support, Alsana's use of CFT resonates with the LGBTQ+ community's journey toward healing. The therapy's positive impact is reflected in Alsana's 2023 Treatment Outcomes Report, where 98% of LGBTQ+ clients felt their gender identity was affirmed, 94% reported feeling safe among peers, and 97% found a supportive environment with treatment staff.

This report also highlights the success of CFT in creating a healing environment that addresses the heightened risks for eating disorders among LGBTQ+ individuals, who often face barriers and delays in treatment due to fear of discrimination.

"Members of the LGBTQ+ community are at a higher risk of developing mental health conditions, including eating disorders, due to experiences of trauma, oppression, and microaggressions compared to cisgender peers," said Jessica Harris, Chief Clinical Officer with Alsana. "Our therapeutic approach cultivates acceptance, self-compassion, and resilience, helping people navigate their recovery with dignity and respect."

Alana's in-person and virtual eating disorder recovery program meets people where they are in their recovery journey. For additional information, visit www.alsana.com.

