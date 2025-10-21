Alsana announces plan to expand virtual eating disorder treatment to 30+ states, strengthening access to care nationwide.

Alsana is actively expanding virtual treatment to 30+ states, increasing access, continuity of care, and early intervention for adolescents and adults.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana , an eating recovery community serving adult and adolescent clients nationwide, unveiled plans to expand its virtual eating disorder treatment to more than 30 states by the end of 2025. This expansion marks a significant milestone in their mission to deliver compassionate, evidence-based eating disorder care to individuals and families regardless of location.

Alsana has extended virtual services from 11 states to 23 states in October and is actively working to reach 30 states by the end of the year with its virtual intensive outpatient (IOP) and partial hospitalization (PHP) programs for both adults and adolescents. Many of these states currently lack specialized eating disorder resources.

"The ability to receive care should never depend on a ZIP code," said Alsana Chief Executive Officer Jordan Watson . "By expanding our virtual footprint, we're able to bring high-quality treatment to clients and families who otherwise might not have access to eating disorder support at all. This initiative represents a major step forward in fulfilling our mission of being a source of hope and healing in the world."

Alsana's virtual programs offer clients multidisciplinary, evidence-based care, integrating medical, therapeutic, and nutritional support through secure telehealth platforms. The expansion also enhances continuity of care for individuals stepping down from residential or day treatment programs who wish to continue recovering from home while maintaining access to their care team.

"Our expansion is about building bridges — between levels of care, between communities, and between the needs of clients and the systems that serve them," said Keesha Amezcua, MA, LMFT, CEDS-C , Chief Clinical Officer at Alsana. "Many of the states we're entering have no local options for specialized eating disorder treatment. We want to change that. We believe early intervention and flexible access are key to sustainable recovery."

As part of Alsana's commitment to improving accessibility, all virtual programs are in-network with most major insurance providers, including plans that cover adolescent and adult levels of care. A full list of accepted insurance plans can be found at alsana.com/insurance .

This expansion follows the recent opening of Alsana's in-person Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Westlake Village, California, which is now open and accepting referrals from healthcare providers and inquiries from families seeking care. The program represents Alsana's growing focus on adolescent recovery, allowing for connection, friendships, and real-life integration on evenings and weekends.

With this next phase of growth, Alsana continues to evolve as a national leader in eating disorder recovery, combining clinical excellence, continuity of care, and compassionate access for clients and families nationwide.

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating recovery community with virtual partial hospitalization ( PHP ) and intensive outpatient ( IOP ) programs across the United States for adults and adolescents, in addition to in-person Residential and PHP / IOP programs in Alabama and California for adults. Its eating disorder treatment programs are compassion-focused and evidence-based. This whole-person approach addresses healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical , nutritional , and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult and adolescent clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring mental health conditions . Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as " diabulimia ." Learn more at www.alsana.com .

