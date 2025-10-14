Alsana Expands Access to Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment with New Intensive Outpatient Program

The Westlake Village, CA program provides early intervention eating disorder care for adolescents ages 12–17 and their loved ones.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsana , an eating recovery community with in-person and virtual treatment programs, is pleased to announce the opening of its first in-person adolescent intensive outpatient program (IOP) in Westlake Village, California, which expands access to evidence-based, after-school care for adolescents ages 12–17. The program is now accepting referrals from healthcare providers and inquiries from families seeking care.

This new IOP joins Alsana's growing recovery community, which also includes virtual programs serving adults and adolescent clients across multiple states and in-person adult services throughout California and Alabama. The Westlake Village Adolescent IOP provides comprehensive, compassionate treatment designed to support local teens and their families while allowing time for connection, friendships, and real-life integration on evenings and weekends.

Using Alsana's Recovery Story clinical framework, adolescents and families will progress through recovery in structured stages, or "chapters." This collaborative model provides a shared language for clients, families, treatment teams, and outpatient providers, ensuring alignment, continuity of care, and lasting healing.

"Our adolescent IOP was designed to meet families where they are—both clinically and geographically," said Keesha Amezcua, MA, LMFT, CEDS-C , Chief Clinical Officer at Alsana. "As a longtime resident of the Conejo Valley, I know how deeply families care for their children and how needed local, trusted, and specialized eating disorder treatment is in this community. We want parents and caregivers to know they are not alone. We are here to help heal the whole system, and we want families to know that, with the right support and structure, a recovered life is possible."

Echoing that commitment to local access and early intervention, Alsana Chief Executive Officer Jordan Watson added, "Bringing this level of care to Westlake Village reflects Alsana's commitment to expanding access where it's needed most. Eating disorders often emerge during adolescence, and early intervention is critical. This program is the only IOP program local to the area that does not require parents to drive three to four hours north or an hour south."

Guided by a vision of broader, more connected care, Watson shared that Alsana will also open a partial hospitalization program (PHP) for adolescents in the coming months.

In alignment with Alsana's dedication to making treatment more available, the new program is in-network with most major insurance providers. A full list of accepted plans can be found at alsana.com/insurance .

About Alsana®

Alsana is an eating recovery community with virtual partial hospitalization ( PHP ) and intensive outpatient ( IOP) programs across the United States for adults and adolescents, in addition to in-person Residential and PHP / IOP programs in Alabama and California for adults. Its eating disorder treatment programs are compassion-focused and evidence-based. This whole-person approach addresses healing in all areas of clients' lives by integrating medical , nutritional , and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult and adolescent clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring mental health conditions . Alsana's programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as " diabulimia ." Learn more at www.alsana.com .

SOURCE Alsana